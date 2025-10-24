The Ratatouille Ride Is Getting Rid Of Its 3D, And We Can't Agree On Whether It's A Good Thing

When it gets announced that theme park attractions are undergoing a significant refurbishment, we expect them to come out the other side either unchanged or with some sort of update. We’ve seen the Hatbox Ghost added to the Haunted Mansion, and Epcot's Frozen ride is about to get new state-of-the-art animatronics.

You wouldn’t expect an attraction to come out of an update as less than it was before, and yet, at least on paper, that’s exactly what’s happened to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot. Following in the footsteps of the version of the ride at Disneyland Paris, Epcot’s dark ride is set to go into refurbishment next month and have all its 3D video sequences replaced with standard 2D video.

At CinemaBlend, we tend to have strong opinions about theme parks, which is not to say we always have the same opinion about theme parks. As the site’s resident theme park expert, I certainly have strong feelings, but so does our Editor-in-Chief, who is honestly more than happy to see 3D go away.

Why CinemaBlend’s Editor-In-Chief Is Happy To Say Goodbye To Remy In 3D

Mack Rawden: Not every dark ride at a Disney Park needs to be like Peter Pan’s Flight or Mr Toad’s Wild Ride. The habitually short lines at The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh are a good reminder that the concept of a dark ride can and should evolve for modern audiences. We should all expect progress, but Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is way too much.

The basic conceit of the ride, that you’re extremely tiny and everything around you is gigantic, is a good idea that fits the movie’s theme. Unfortunately, the execution is visually overwhelming and, at times, jarring, partly because of the 3D. Remy is all about motion, but that motion, coupled with 3D, means there’s a lot going on in the periphery. If the 3D presentation isn’t completely seamless and crisp, all that chaos becomes disconcerting.

The last time I rode Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, there were moments I loved, and there were moments I felt physically ill. At one point, I literally shut my eyes. That’s never been a problem for me with Disney’s other 3D rides. Given the removal was allegedly driven at least partly by guest surveys, I’m clearly not the only one bothered. I’m glad Disney is changing the recipe.

Why CinemaBlend’s Theme Park Expert Will Miss 3D At Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

Dirk Libbey: To be sure, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is not the most important theme park ride in the world. It’s not even the most important theme park ride at Epcot, but I’m disappointed by this technical downgrade for the simple fact that it is a technical downgrade.

I’ve always been a fan of 3D movies. I remember going to the theater wearing cheap paper 3D glasses on the rare occasion a 3D movie was released in theaters back then. But what I really remember was the first time I watched Captain EO, and saw a really high-quality 3D short film at Disneyland. While the technology has been hit or miss for theatrical exhibition, theme parks have been a place where an experience you’re not likely to get elsewhere has always been available.

I don’t doubt the removal of 3D will improve the experience for some, but it will also make the entire experience less impressive for all. I don’t just want attractions with 3D today, but I want attractions with whatever the next generation of the technology will be that will exist because of advancements in 3D technology. How much longer will those advancements take if 3D isn’t seen as a desirable technology now?