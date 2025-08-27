I'm Worried About An Epcot Ride's Future Following A Big Change At Disneyland Paris

Epcot is, without question, my favorite Disney World park. I love that it was inspired by Walt Disney’s original plans to build a city of the future. I love the way World Showcase lets you visit numerous countries around the world with a Disney flair. I love that it has the best food in all of Walt Disney World.

While not everybody is in love with Epcot's most recent overhaul, and there are some things at Epcot I find lackluster too, it’s still my favorite place to be when I visit the most magical place on earth. But now I’m slightly concerned about the future of one of Epcot’s newer rides, and it's all because of a big change happening at Disneyland Paris.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

The Ratatouille Ride At Disneyland Paris Is Losing Its 3D

This morning, Disneyland Paris announced that Remy's Totally Zany Adventure, a dark ride based on the Pixar film Ratatouille found at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, will close in October to undergo a major multi-month overhaul. Both the queue and the ride itself are set to get upgrades, with a new scene that depicts a French artist set to be added to the queue. The ride itself getting new props and enhanced projections.

However, there will also be one significant downgrade when the ride reopens, as the video sequences that were previously shown in 3D will instead be converted into standard 2D images. According to the press release, the decision to make the change came after months of testing and guest surveys, which implies this is something guests want. However, I am one guest who hopes this change remains in France.

Could Epcot Be Next?

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a version of the Disneyland Paris attraction, opened at Epcot in 2021 in the France pavilion, and it's functionally identical to its cousin in Paris. As such, it’s at least possible, if not likely, that any updates slated for one attraction could eventually come to the other.

While it’s hard to believe that a theme park would just remove a major feature like 3D, there is precedent for it at other theme parks. In 2024, Universal Orlando shifted the Skull Island: Reign of Kong attraction from 3D to 2D. That was listed as a temporary change, but it has yet to regain its 3D film. There have also been regular rumors that Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringotts roller coaster might also make the switch from 3D to 2D, though that has yet to materialize.

The implication is that since 3D requires multiple projection systems, it's more difficult to maintain. A 2D system is easier to keep working and easier to fix, and thus it's less likely to cause problems that would result in a closed attraction.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering everything new coming to Disney World in the next several years has resulted in major construction projects at every park except Epcot, and that the park's flagship attraction, Spaceship Earth, just closed for its own refurb, it's highly unlikely we'll see Remy's Ratatouille Adventure go under the knife anytime soon. When it is time for the attraction's refurbishment, however, we'll have to see what happens.