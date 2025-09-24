My Favorite Disneyland Spot Just Had Its Reopening Delayed For Months, And I Think I Might Cry

Closures at theme parks are one of the things that come with the territory of being a fan. Not only do favorite attractions get replaced with something new from time to time, but every attraction has to close down for a while regularly for refurbishment to be sure that things don't break down more catastrophically.

The same is true for theme park resort hotels. Disneyland Resort's three hotels need to be refreshed from time to time so they continue to feel new, and that includes their restaurants. The Napa Rose, the finiest dining restaurant you’ll find at Disneyland Resort, has been closed for months for a major overhaul. It was supposed to reopen soon, but now I’m utterly depressed because the reopening has been significantly pushed back.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

The Grand Californian’s Napa Rose Reopening Has Been Delayed Into 2026

There are times when you’re at Disneyland and you want to eat like you’re inside a theme park, and then there are the times you want to eat real food, but the kind you probably don’t eat when you’re not on vacation.

The first-time visitor might not realize that Disney has some of the best restaurants around. Walt Disney World's Victoria and Albert has a Michelin star. The Napa Rose hasn't achieved quite that level of success (yet), but it's still a premier restaurant at the impressive Grand Californian Resort & Spa. My favorite restaurant at Disneyland closed this past spring for a major remodel and was planned to reopen sometime in the fall, which would mean anytime in the next 90 days.

Unfortunately, an update page on the Disneyland website now states that Napa Rose will reopen sometime in early 2026. While I had no specific plans to visit Disneyland for the rest of this year, as a professional theme park writer, there’s a decent chance it will happen. So I was really looking forward to splurging on a great meal at Napa Rose after the restaurant had been closed during my last couple of visits.

Napa Rose is a place where I am willing to spend serious money to eat good food. While I’ve never taken advantage of the Chef’s Table, which offers guests a premium and unique dining experience for a premium price, the Vinterner’s Table prix fixe menu is available to all and is always an incredible meal. Get the wine pairings, you're on vacation after all.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Napa Rose Will Look Amazing When Its Done

The fact that Napa Rose has been closed for the entire 70th anniversary celebration of Disneyland has been wild. While the events associated with the 70th anniversary are supposed to run through to at least next summer, the restaurant will likely be closed for more of the event, which is reportedly bringing record crowds to Disneyland, than it will be open.

To be fair, the work being done on Napa Rose isn’t minor updates. Based on concept art that’s been released, Napa Rose will look nothing like it previously did when it reopens next year. The restaurant will, among other things, boast an outdoor patio with fireplaces that are sure to add to the ambiance and give guests a new way to see and experience Disneyland Resort.

I've been literally dreaming of a Napa Rose dinner for a while now, but I guess I'll have to dream a little longer. I have plans to meet a friend for dinner at Napa Rose once it reopens. 2026 isn't that far away.