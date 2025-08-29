Rise Of The Resistance Takes Some Theme Park Flak Online, But One Fan Just Made A Great Point (And Influencers Should Take Note)

Ask 100 people what the best theme park ride in the world is, and while you might not get 100 different answers, you’ll get enough to make it clear there is no real consensus. That said, there are a few attractions that will frequently be at or near the top of any list. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is certainly one of them. It was heralded as one of the best theme park attractions ever created when it opened, but more recently, it’s been getting some flak.

Recently, there seems to be a wave of negativity surrounding Rise of the Resistance, and one Disney YouTuber took to X to discuss his frustration. His comments on the ride have gone viral, which points out that the attraction is still quite impressive, and it’s still a special experience, assuming you’re not a Disney content creator in the parks every day.

I don’t get the random hate that Rise of the Resistance is getting lately. It’s a phenomenal ride, probably top 5 of all time. Those criticizing “rerideability” seem to be at the park every day and any ride would get boring every day.I go on it every 4-5 months and LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/xETEBGvT1YAugust 26, 2025

As somebody who covers the theme park industry professionally, I find myself inside one park or another certainly more often than most. I’ll be the first to admit that after you do a particular ride enough times, you end up with less of an urgency to do it next time. That said, it doesn’t actually change how awesome a ride is, even if you’ve done it a thousand times.

I don’t really understand the argument that Rise of Resistance has a lack of “re-rideability.” The same could be sent for nearly every dark ride, and really nearly every theme park ride that there is. The sorts of attractions that add variety so that each experience is different, like the multiple options of Star Tours or the music options on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, are the exception, not the rule.

And Rise of the Resistance still holds up today. It's the best ride at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios, at least until the Muppets take over the Rock 'N'Roller Coaster.

Epic Universe has two absolutely top-tier dark rides in Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry, my personal favorite, and Monsters Unchained: the Frankenstein Experiment, our managing editor’s favorite. That said, I would still give Rise of the Resistance the edge over both. Rise balances animated characters, sets and screen-based action together in a way that the other rides don’t, and does so while giving you a complete view of everything around you.

I certainly don’t ride Rise of the Resistance on every trip to Disneyland or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction routinely has the longest line in its respective parks. As such, I’d guess most people, even those who frequent the parks only ride it now and then, but it's still an absolutely incredible experience. If it doesn’t blow you away, maybe that’s a you problem.