One Of Universal Studios' Best Attractions Remains Way Better Than The Movie It Was Based On, But Now I'm Worried We May Lose It

In the world of theme parks, the one constant is change. No attraction is ever entirely safe from being radically changed, if not outright replaced. Whenever a ride at Disney or Universal is announced as being replaced, there are always those who lament its passing... except Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. Nobody liked that one.

So the news that an attraction that has been running at Universal Studios Hollywood for nearly three decades might be on the chopping block isn’t really a shock. Plenty of great rides and shows haven’t lasted nearly as long. If it happens though, I’ll be quite sad, as it’s legitimately one of the best things going in the park. W2hich is impressive, because the movie that inspired it is awful.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Waterworld Stunt Show Is The Best Version Of Waterworld Out There

If you’ve never been to Universal Studios Hollywood, you’d probably be shocked to learn that the theme park includes a stunt show based on Waterworld. The ill-fated Kevin Costner epic is generally known as one of the biggest flops in Hollywood history, mostly because Costner didn't listen to Steven Spielberg. So it is somewhat surprising that a live stunt show based on the film is still going three decades later.

But the thing is, the show is just that good. Live entertainment is always the crown jewel of themed entertainment. No ride can top the world that real people can create. The stunts are top-notch, and the interaction with the audience makes the entire theater feel like they’re part of the action. The biggest set pieces are so big, it's incredible they’re happening in a theme park and not on a real movie set.

Waterworld is absolutely a must-see show on any trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. For me, it’s right up there with the historic Universal Studios Backlot Tour for things that make this particular theme park special. This is why a recent indication that the show might (eventually) be coming to an end has me upset.

Waterworld Stunt Show May Get Replaced

A brand new conceptual plan for Universal Studios, encompassing parts of the theme park as well as the attached studio itself, recently dropped on X, and amongst its revelations is a combination of a new attraction, food and merchandise taking over the current location of the Waterworld Stunt Show.

The map includes other details, like some changes to the Studio Tour route, as well as new hotels. There have been indications that Universal Studios Hollywood is going to be building its own resort hotel, and while nothing has been officially announced, it’s generally believed the the rumors are true.

If the Waterworld show was simply being replaced with a new stunt show, I wouldn’t be that bummed out. Universal could take any IP and make a show work. Universal briefly ran a pre-show based on The Fall Guy. Perhaps if that movie had been a bigger hit we could have seen it take over. However, this map seems to indicate an entirely new type of attraction is coming, and that I would hate to see happen.

It should be pointed out this is a conceptual plan. There’s no guarantee that what is listed here will ever happen. Even if it does happen, some of these changes could still be many years away. We probably don’t need to worry about the Waterworld Stunt Show closing soon, but I’m not officially worried that the day is getting closer.