90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Drama Between Loren And Libby Would Be Over If One Of Them Would Just Admit One Thing

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "You're Not a Kid Anymore, Dorothy." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continued its feud between Loren Brovarnik and Libby Castravet, with Yara Dufren playing referee as they all tried to enjoy a weekend getaway together. Friends feuding on vacation feels like fitting primetime drama for the 2025 TV schedule, though I'd love to think this feud would end if Libby would just admit one thing.

Loren, who past 90 Day Fiancé cast members have called fake, is mad at Libby because during their latest fight, Andrei Castravet brought up that Loren's husband, Alexei Brovarnik, fat-shames her. Loren wanted to know how he would even know something like that, and I think the answer is obvious if Libby would just tell the truth.

Libby Just Needs To Admit She Told Andrei About The Body-Shaming

Thus far, Libby has maintained that Andrei looked through her text messages with Loren, and that's how he found out about the body-shaming. Andrei has backed up this story, but when Loren brought up that her comments about that were made over two years ago, it all started to seem fishy.

The main reason Loren was concerned about what Andrei knows is that she didn't want Alexei villainized for things she said to a friend in frustration, which she likely didn't mean. After all, drama like this could lead to a 90 Day couple splitting, and while Loren and Alexei are maybe the most boring couple this franchise has seen, they are the most rock-solid in terms of the strength of their relationship. Divorce can happen at any point in marriage, so it's best not to tempt fate with past gripes and drama!

To return to the main issue, though, it just didn't make sense that Andrei read through two years of text messages to dig up that drama. What made more sense is that Libby told him about it, and I think she just didn't want to admit she shared details Loren told her in confidence with her husband.

Personally, I thought it was wild to tell any married person something and expect them to keep it from their spouse, but if Loren expected that, I can see why she'd be upset Libby betrayed her trust. I wish she'd admit to it so we can finally move past the narrative Andrei was parsing through years of text messages.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Whole Storyline Feels Suspicious, But I'm Enjoying It Anyway

It felt all too convenient that this storyline involves three former 90 Day Fiancé couples, all entangled in the same drama, and more of an excuse to feature a big chunk of them at the same time. I also suspect this will ultimately lead to Andrei and Libby appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort, with Loren and Alexei tagging along as well.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Storyline With Jenny And Sumit Feels Like The Opposite Of The Spinoff's Premise

While I think there's a chance this drama is scripted or edited to be more dramatic than it actually is, that doesn't mean I hate it. To be honest, I rolled my eyes at the start of this storyline, but the more that I've watched I realized I've missed seeing a lot of these couples and it's fun to see them interact.

That being said, I hope 90 Day Fiancé does this sparingly and doesn't start pairing couples for storylines every season. As fun as it has been to get this little inter-cast drama, I do feel like it's rooted in the actual friendship all of these cast members have. I don't think it would work as well pairing off other couples, but maybe I'll be proven wrong if we see it happen again.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of 90 Day Fiancé, and other major television franchises. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch up as we get into the back half of this season, because I'm sure the tell-all for this spinoff is sure to be full of drama.