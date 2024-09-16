It's So Hot At Disney World Right Now You Can See Plastic Literally Melting

One of the reasons that Disney World was built in Florida is that the weather tends to be fairly temperate year-round, so the parks never need to close. While it certainly rains a lot in Florida, the weather is usually pretty nice and sunny and save for the occasional hurricane closure, Disney World is open all the time. However, it’s also true that it can get really hot in Orlando, which can apparently lead to gift shop bags melting in the sun.

A TikTok has gone viral showing some guests at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, the shopping and dining complex of the resort, who have found themselves covered in ink because it’s so hot outside that the printing on the bag is rubbing off on their skin. Based on the comments, it seems this isn’t an isolated occurrence but something that actually happens somewhat often.

It makes you wish that the plans for the Disney ski resort had happened just so there would be a place that wasn't so hot.

I can’t say I’ve had this particular experience with Disney parks gift shop bags, but I really don’t like carrying anything around when I’m visiting Disneyland or Disney World, so I end up with them as rarely as I can get away with. Honestly, this is as good a reason as any that Disney World should bring back the option of having purchases delivered to resort hotel rooms. It was a service offered pre-pandemic that has never returned, but it would save the problem of getting covered in ink.

On the one hand, I’m not expecting Disney Parks to spend a great deal of money on these plastic merch bags. They likely hand out thousands of them in a day, so they’re going to be purchased in bulk. At the same time, knowing that so many are going to be handed out in Florida, you’d think they might do something to make the bags not tattoo the guests.

If nothing else, this video can be a public service message to future Disney World guests. If you’re at the resort and carrying around one of these bags in the heat, be sure to be careful how to carry it so this doesn’t happen to you.

While high temperatures are pretty much the norm in Central Florida, the good news is that summer is coming to an end, and thus this sort of heat should become much rarer. Of course, that just means different weather conditions are in play. The ink probably washes off in the Florida rain, so be careful of the occasional Disney World flood, because the rain never quits at Disney World and will only be getting worse as we move into fall and winter.