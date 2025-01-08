The Best Show At Disneyland Has Ended, And I Think The Park Has Made A Terrible Mistake

Being a Disneyland fan means getting used to favorite attractions closing down. There is nothing at the park that is so beloved that it won’t ever be replaced, or at least see so many changes over the years that it becomes unrecognizable. That doesn’t mean we have to like it. One of the best things going on at the resort s no more, and I’m not happy about it. Storytime with Deadpool has ended.

Theme park reporter Scott Gustin recently broke the news that Deadpool and Wolverine, who'd been making regular appearances at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure since last summer would no longer be seen in the land. Their presence coincided with the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film bearing their names. Now that the Storytime with Deadpool show is no more, let's talk about why it was so great.

Storytime With Deadpool Was A Highlight Of Disney California Adventure And Should Continue

I was lucky enough to catch Storytime with Deadpool when I visited the park last summer, and it was an absolute highlight of the trip. The Merc with a Mouth would come out and tell a heavily modified version of a classic fairy tale, one of the ones that's been adapted into a Disney film. And, at some point, Wolverine would show up and get snarky. It was a hilarious time.

Wade Wilson would employ his normal fourth-wall-breaking jokes, but they would be about Disneyland. He would crack jokes about the end of Splash Mountain and Wolverine would go off in a frustrated huff to get a drink at Pym's Tasting Lab.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

A holiday-themed version of the show appeared throughout November and December, with new stories on offer. However, now that the holidays are over, rather than returning to the original version of the show, the show is apparently done.

It’s understandable, to some extent, why this was done. Deadpool & Wolverine has largely run its course as a film. It became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 and released on Blu-ray ahead of hitting Disney+. Save perhaps winning some awards, the life cycle of the film is complete.

Still, it’s not like the two Marvel characters are going to become less popular simply because their movie isn’t new. The show couldn’t have cost a great deal to put on. It possessed a simple set and only required two cast members for any given performance. Considering that live entertainment at Avengers Campus was cut back significantly in 2024 and that live offerings have been the best part of the superhero-themed era, the land needs this show.

Could Deadpool Return For Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary?

I’m certainly hoping that while Deadpool and Wolverine might be gone for now, their absence will be temporary. Disneyland’s 70th anniversary is coming up fast, with the official event kicking off in May, and it’s going to include some of the best live entertainment in recent years.

Nothing has specifically been announced for Avenges Campus in regard to the celebration. Additionally, construction will likely be in full swing, as two of the new attractions coming to Disneyland are slated for the land. Perhaps we could see the MCU heroes return as a way to draw guests into the land.

When I first visited Avengers Campus it was one of my favorite new places. I still love the land, and seeing the various heroes wandering around is always fun. However, without Deadpool and Wolverine, it’s just a little bit less fun.