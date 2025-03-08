A Mom Just Went Off On TikTok Following Her Family's Disney World Trip And Even Diehard Fans Think She's Right
Disney World has problems, and everybody knows it.
There’s nothing in the world quite like a Disney World vacation. As a professional theme park writer, I know the resort well, and I’ll be the first to tell you it can be a truly magical experience. Having said that, it’s also a very expensive experience, and with each passing year, it seems to only get more complex. Now, one mom who recently went on a Disney World vacation is going viral for voicing her feelings, and even those who love the parks are forced to agree.
A TikTok is blowing up after a mother of two posted that she doesn’t expect that her family’s recent trip to Walt Disney World will be repeated anytime soon. The reasons include, unsurprisingly, the cost, but more specifically that she doesn’t feel her family got their money’s worth considering all the cash and time that was spent to make the trip happen. Check it out:
The woman says she “felt stressed” during her trip, and at the end of the day, that’s the last thing you want to feel on a vacation anywhere, never mind at a theme park resort like Disney World. Things should be relaxing, but when trying to navigate return times for rides, food reservations, and everything else, it’s not a shock that things got overwhelming.
She’s certainly not the first to complain about Disney World being expensive or the process of planning being frustrating and time-consuming. However, what’s most interesting about the absolute flood of comments that have been posted to the video is that a lot of people who are self-professed Disney World fans, who understand the systems more than most, are fully on board with the problems. Comments include…
- I’m a pass holder and go every week you’re 100% right the whole thing is ridiculous now -svanah2j
- Disney adult/DVC member here — you are not wrong. People have different tolerances for some of your complaints, but overall it is over priced, overcrowded and over complicated compared to 10 years ago -JStever711
- After our recent Disney Cruise, my husband termed a new phrase for when you get nickeled and dimed after already paying a premium. You’re getting “Mickey Moused” -Cherithalt
- Totally agree. I’m old enough that I remember the days when you just went and enjoyed. There was no pre-planning or reservations for food. So much better. -Whiterabbitstories
There are certainly those comments that are critical that she "doesn't understand" or blaming her for doing something wrong, but even accepting that as true, it's sort of the point. One should not need an advanced degree or special knowledge in order to visit Walt Disney World and have a good time. The fun should be easy, or it's not fun.
I recently went on a true vacation with my own family to Disneyland, which, to be fair, is not nearly as complex an endeavor as Walt Disney World. Still, as somebody who knows how it all works, I very much threw money at the problem to try and have the most fun possible. But then, I’m somebody very well-versed in how it all works. For a first-timer, it can absolutely be too much.
At the end of the day, it sounds like the kids had fun, which is the real goal. Still, Disney parks are for everybody, not just kids, and it would be nice if the adults didn't have to work so hard.
