A TikTok Star Is Going Viral In A Bad Way For Being Obnoxious To Elena Of Avalor And Cinderella While They Try To Do Their Jobs At Disney World

One of the most magical things about visiting Walt Disney World can be meeting your favorite character. There’s something about giving Mickey Mouse a hug that is simply universal, and it means a lot to many people. So it’s probably no shock that when a TikTok star decided to be an ass when interacting with a couple of princesses, people were not having it.

ThatWasEpic on TikTok has tens of thousands of followers and a page that is largely made up of him doing random nice things for strangers, like paying their rent or tipping $1,000 for an Uber ride. But in a video that has gone viral far more than almost anything he has ever put out, he thinks that “Telling Adults at Disney to Grow Up” means trying to get character performers at Disney World to break character by talking to them outside of their persona. Check it out.

It’s really over the top, as he talks with Elena of Avalor and Cinderella and tries to get them to tell him their real names, or otherwise talk about their real lives. While a lot of what this guy does is nice, or might at least be funny, nobody is laughing at this. The comments in the video are universally negative, saying that’s not cool to bother people who are just doing their job.

Can we normalize going to Disney for fun and not going to harass workers?

Let the woman do her job…

Just lost all respect for you bro

The video is part of a series of three which is just the latest in an endless stream of content designed to pillory the Disney Adult, grown-ups who like Disney stuff, specifically the theme parks. In another video, he makes a fake proposal, as Disney Parks proposals are common among couples for whom Disney is special.

But even if there was value, or at least humor, in making fun of Disney Adults, this ain‘t it chief. As the commenters rightly note, these are just employees doing a job. Many of the comments are specifically complementary of the two Disney World cast members, who were able to keep their cool and keep their character, despite the constant and unnecessary attempts to get them to break, with some saying...

they are professionals. you will never break them

She handled this well

Cinderella wasn’t tolerating his BS at all. Good on both princesses for keeping the magic and their class

I’m sure there are a lot of people who think having the character performers out there playing their roles is silly, and that’s fine. But if that’s you, just leave them alone. There's plenty new at Disney World that you can entertain yourself with. Lots of people, yes, some of them adults, want the experience of meeting their favorite princess and there’s no harm in that.