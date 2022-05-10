Tom Felton Shares Story About Surprising A Fan At Universal’s Wizarding World Of Harry Potter And Cue The Awws

Whatever else the cast of the Harry Potter movies end up doing in their lives , it seems unlikely they won’t forever be associated with the Wizarding World franchise. The good news is that most of the stars seem to be ok with this fact. And others like Tom Felton still very much embrace the fact that they were part of the franchise, and use that to make the fans very happy. Felton recently found a big Harry Potter fan at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood and absolutely made her day.

In a recent interview with The Guardian , Tom Felton talks about about visiting the California version of the Wizarding World theme park experience during a trip to Southern California. He admits to “indulging” himself, but says he was with friends who had never been. While there, and probably indulging in some butterbeer, as Felton has said he likes it , he saw a young girl who was clearly having an emotional experience, crying tears of joy over being able to experience the Wizarding World that way. Felton then decided to make her time even more memorable. He says…

At the end I couldn’t help but go up to her, take off my hat, and tell her I’d see her in the Slytherin Common Room. Seeing her face light up? I’ll never get bored of how happy it makes people.

Obviously, this is an incredibly nice gesture on Tom Felton’s part. This girl was already having a wonderful day she wouldn’t soon forget. But the actor knew he could make the day even more special for her. And he clearly appreciated what the Wizarding World meant to her. The theme park land at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is even bigger at Universal Orlando Resort where the Wizarding World exists in two theme parks , is specifically focused on bringing the movie franchise to life, not simply the books, so Tom Felton is Draco Malfoy there.

It would be perfectly understandable if Tom Felton was tired of being recognized as Draco Malfoy and wanted to leave that part of his life behind him. Felton only recently actually watched one of the Harry Potter movies he was in, for the first time in over a decade. But as he says here, he still enjoys the fact that he can make fans happy like this, and he doesn’t think he’ll ever get tired of it. And to date he’d taken most opportunities to embrace the Wizarding World. Felton recently hosted the premiere of the new Fantastic Beasts movie on social media, and he’s promoted New York’s Harry Potter themed retail store as well .

Having said that, one has to assume that going on the attractions inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has to be a bit weird for Tom Felton. One ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, actually includes a young Felton as Draco Malfoy in video footage. It’s one thing to be thankful for what the franchise means to fans in the abstract. It’s probably something a little different to actually see your younger self, which is the way so many of those fans will always remember you.