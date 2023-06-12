Universal Orlando Parkgoer Has One Big Complaint About Other Guests In The Florida Parks, And He’s Right

Visiting theme parks means doing a lot of really fun stuff, but unfortunately, it also means dealing with other people. Almost without question, the worst experiences at theme parks are caused when the wrong people interact with each other. There's always something other people do that drives us crazy. One Universal Orlando Resort fan has one particular ask for everybody else that is really frustrating him: can we all please stop using attraction test seats as places to rest?

Test seats are reproductions of the same seating that guests will be on inside the ride and it’s usually done on ride vehicles where the seating is a little on the small side. A lot of theme park attractions have seating that basically anybody can fit in, but it would be unfortunate if somebody waited in a long line only to discover that they can’t go on the ride, so test seating exists so people can check before they get in line.

A user on Reddit posted to the Universal Orlando subreddit to ask that people not use those seats as a place to check their phones or otherwise sit down, because some people have to actually use them for their intended purpose. The poster admits to being “a bigger man” and says it's bad enough that test seating is done in public, where a person may discover they are too big to get on a ride in front of strangers. Having to ask somebody to move or wait around just compounds the situation.

Hundreds have responded to the original post, empathizing with the issue. It's suggested that talking to Universal Team Members should fix the problem, as at least in that case, the employee gets to be the person to ask people to move and not cause problems between guests. But it would be simpler if people just didn't.

It’s perhaps understandable why somebody might use a test seat as a park bench if it’s free and they’re looking to sit, but the OP’s point is a valid one, that those seats have a specific use. If other people are using them to just sit, then nobody can use them for their actual purpose. The people who know they need to check the test seat are already dealing with enough, so just let them do what they need to do and move on.

Accessibility has always been an issue when it comes to theme park attractions. While many vehicles are large enough to accommodate almost anyone, there are those that for whatever reason, do not. In some cases, there are actually larger vehicles for larger guests. Disney World’s new Tron coaster uses a motorcycle-type seat that won’t work for everybody, but Lightcycle Run also has a more traditional bench seat available for guests that don’t fit in that.

Universal’s theme parks do get criticized for being less accessible for some plus-sized guests, as many of their rides seem to use smaller ride vehicles. Reality star Stassi Schroeder was recently removed from a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood for what turned out to be the fact that her pregnancy prevented the ride’s safety bar from going down far enough to engage.

The newest ride at Universal Studios Florida won't have a test seat, because it won't have a seat. Minions Blast will use a moving walkway system that guests will stand on, which will hopefully prevent many of these issues for guests.