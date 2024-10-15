Viral TikTok Shows Why You Don’t Try To Speak Wookiee At Galaxy’s Edge If You’re Not Fluent

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a land unlike any other at Disneyland. While Fantasyland or Tomorrowland are just collections of attractions with similar themes, Galaxy’s Edge is a place. It creates a Star Wars planet complete with architecture, food, and even characters that walk around the land as if they live there. Guests can interact with these characters in ways they can’t do elsewhere. But sometimes those guests should watch how they choose to do so.

A TikTok is going viral that has people laughing both in the comments and in the theme park. A guy tries to interact with Chewbacca in his native language, calling out with his best Wookiee noises, but Chewie is hilariously unimpressed. Check it out.

A lot of people appear to be having some fun at the expense of this guy and his Wookiee call. The clip of a nonplussed Chewbacca has gone viral with millions of views and thousands of comments. Everybody is laughing at Chewbacca’s reaction.

Who among us hasn’t attempted to talk like Chewbacca? Any Star Wars fan has probably done it. Some people can pull off pretty good Wookiee calls, but some of us just don’t have that innate talent. This is, unfortunately, the case of somebody who really can’t pull it off and Chewbacca lets him know that the attempt just wasn’t noteworthy.

Chewbacca is one of the more likely Star Wars characters that you'll meet if you happen to be walking through Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. He's one character who transcends the eras of Star Wars movies, appearing in all three trilogies of films. Originally Galaxy's Edge was designed as a place where characters from only the sequel trilogy era could be found. However, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and others from the recent Disney+ Star Wars series have been added and can be found in the land as well.

It’s actually pretty impressive how nonplussed Chewbacca can look here. Most Disney characters who walk around the parks in full masks wouldn’t be able to give this sort of expression, but Chewbacca’s Galaxy Edge character is essentially identical to the version we’d see in a Star Wars movie, so the mask is full of a lot more expression.

Chewbacca probably has to deal with a lot of people growling at him as he wanders through Galaxy’s Edge and interacts with guests. Honestly, it’s preferable to when some guests decide that grabbing Chewbacca is an acceptable thing to do.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm curious what sort of reaction Chewbacca would give to people who are better at sounding like a Wookiee. Can you have a "conversation" with Chewie where he'll respond to you if you are actually any good at making the right screams and growls?