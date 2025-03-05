I Did Not Have The Voice Of Hercules' Meg Singing Karaoke At Disneyland On My Bingo Card And I Am Furious I Missed This
A live-action treat for animation fans.
As somebody lucky enough to visit Disneyland on a somewhat regular basis, I'm always looking for experiences beyond the standard offering. I’ve ridden the best Disneyland rides a hundred times, and I’ve eaten the best Disneyland food until stuffed. Disneyland After Dark's ticketed events give fans entirely new experiences, and I've attended several, such as Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World. I did not go to ‘90s Nite at Disneyland, but now really wish I had.
Thanks to an Instagram post, we know the ‘90s Nite's epic popcorn bucket didn't hold a candel to witnessing an unannounced guest in the form of Susan Egan. She was the voice of Meg in 1997’s Hercules as well as the original Belle in Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast. Simply seeing her there would have been an epic celebrity moment for any Disney fan, but then she got up and sang Meg’s song “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” for the crowd at the Golden Horseshoe. Check it out.
I seriously considered buying a ticket to ‘90s Nite, this was the first year this specific event was offered so I wanted to check it out firsthand, and now I’m kicking myself for not doing so, as it would have been absolutely epic to have seen Susan Egan perform in person in such a setting. I’ll admit the fact that one of the ‘90s Nite activities was karaoke, was originally one of the reasons I passed, but I won’t be that snobby again.
While there’s another ‘90s Nite planned at Disneyland for Thursday night, tickets are sold out, and it doesn’t appear that Susan Egan’s appearance was in any way official, just a case of a celebrity going to Disneyland, as they do just like everybody else.
While karaoke isn’t my thing, the entertainment offerings during After Dark events are frequently some of the most fun stuff you can do at Disneyland. I have danced with Disney Princesses during Sweethearts Nite and I have watched the Cantina Band float down the Rivers of America during Star Wars Nite. I have been verbally assaulted by Yokai during the Oogie Boogie Bash. It’s just experiences that you can’t have elsewhere that make the, admittedly not inexpensive ticket, worth it.
Watching Susan Egan sing songs from Hercules at the Golden Horseshow isn’t exactly something you can expect to experience when it has been announced. Most of the people at ‘90s Nite likely had no idea this even happened. But then, that’s the magic of Disneyland that can sometimes give you those moments that you never expect, but that you'll remember for the rest of your life.
