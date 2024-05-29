I Can Officially Confirm Sydney Sweeney Rocks Mickey Ears At Disney World Much Better Than I Do

There are a slew of celebrities who like to check out all the new attractions at Disney World and Disneyland parks. Many of these celebrities have ties to ABC , but some of them just love escaping the every day and living that theme park lifestyle for a short while. I get it though, there’s good food, fun rides, cute fashion, and if you are a celebrity, usually other perks like skipping lines. Which is why I’m not surprised Sydney Sweeney took a break after her lengthy Immaculate press to celebrate the House of Mouse. Nor am I surprised that she looks absolutely adorable in Minnie and Mickey Ears.

Sweeney’s become somewhat of a fashionista over the last several years. I’d wager it started with her viral outfits on Euphoria, but then she parlayed those looks into red carpet event dresses that upped the ante considerably. Her epic lace gown at the Immaculate premiere was a showstopper and it came shortly before she wore a Balmain top crafted of hands and flowers to another red carpet. It was a far cry from the sultry black looks she’d donned for Anyone But You earlier this year.

You can’t be in red carpet fare all the time though, and I can confirm Sydney Sweeney rocks ears better than I do. Perhaps better than most, honestly.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

The actress was really on top of her game when it came to her theme park looks. In fact, she showed off several different types of ears of the Minnie and Mickey variety while on a recent trip to Walt Disney World, aka “The Happiest Place On Earth.” She paired the looks with casual shirts, shorts and tops, and it’s kind of nice to see the actress in ‘fits that aren’t so glam. Even the Disney Style Instagram account noticed the cute looks, writing on the post, “the cutest fits! ❤.”

That’s one thing about Disney World. A-listers are normally on a different page when they go on vacations given their budgets don’t match the average American. But Disney can be the great equalizer (at least mostly, given the celebrity line skipping which infuriates Disney fans ). Yes, Disney World vacations have gotten quite expensive , but in general everyone eats the same foods, ride the same rides, and buy the same merch as everyone else. While there are different experiences in a range within this, there’s a lot of commonality to every Disney trip.

Which is why it isn’t a huge surprise that when NCIS Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey took a break after her show got canceled at CBS (bummer), she also decided to take a break and head to the Happiest Place on Earth with her own family. And she too rocked the Minnie Ears. When in Rome!

(Image credit: Vanessa Lachey)

Both look amazing and really planned outfits that work well with the ears. It’s both giving me a little FOMO and the understanding that I really need to up my own parks outfit game. Disneybounding here I come!