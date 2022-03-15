Fear The Walking Dead Midseason Trailer Brings Back Kim Dickens' Madison In Surprising Way

While many shows might have capped off their runs with a series of nuclear blasts wreaking havoc on the surrounding areas, Fear the Walking Dead used such disasters as building blocks to get to the current point in its storyline, with Strand as the King Bee in his Tower of privilege. However, the newest trailer for the back half of Season 7 (seen above) has ushered in the return of former star Kim Dickens as the long-missing and presumed-dead Madison Clark. Dun dun dunnn!

Kim Dickens was confirmed to be returning to Fear the Walking Dead after the Season 7 fall finale aired in December, at the same time AMC revealed that Season 8 was ordered up. And now we know what to expect when she first arrives later this year. Well, sort of, in the sense that we know she's not dead, and that she's not missing her entire face like one of the walkers elsewhere in the trailer.

In the trailer, we don't really know where Madison is, or what she's been up to. She's first seen walking slowly and breathing using (presumably) an oxygen tank, which makes a bit of sense seeing as how the last time we saw her alive in Season 4, there were fires raging on top of all the walkers milling about. If she was in that area for a while, no doubt the smoke inhalation would have done a number on her lungs.

But then there's a mysterious voice, seemingly belonging to the leader of whatever area she's in — could it be the location called Padre introduced in the Season 7 premiere? — basically telling her she no longer has an organic identity.

We will tell you who you’re going to be from now on.

I will say, I kind of figured someone from one of the already introduced groups would be stumbling upon Madison at one point or another, the way most characters in the show reconnect. But instead, it looks like Kim Dickens' matriarch is possibly being held captive, and considering the voice is just now talking to her, one can easily infer she hasn't been in this place for very long. Has she been looking for Alicia and Nick? [Awkwardly tugs at collar.] Will be brainwashed or something now towhere she won't even know who Alicia is whenever they inevitably reunite? So many questions. Whatever happens, it'll be good to have Madison back after so many years of theorizing about whether she would return or not .