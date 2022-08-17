It’s Not Remotely Last Man Standing, But Kaitlyn Dever Shares First Look At Quirky Shakespeare Retelling She’s Doing Next

While Kaitlyn Dever is stepping away from her sitcom past, she's not distancing herself from comedy altogether. Case in point: her Shakespearian role. The Booksmart star recently shared some stills on her Instagram from the film Rosaline. The project is a twist on the Shakesperian classic Romeo and Juliet, which will tell the story of Rosaline, Romeo’s lusted after ex-girlfriend. Dever will be playing the title character. Check out her Instagram post below for a first look at the new film:

Rosaline is a comedic tale based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle. It tells the story of a young woman’s journey to self discovery, as she tries to get her ex-boyfriend back. Producer Shawn Levy is behind the project, and the script is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. The writing duo have received acclaim for penning 500 Days of Summer and Spectacular Now.

Development on this project has been long, with different actors and directors signed-on to the film over the years. Felicity Jones was originally attached to play Rosaline, with The Vow director Michael Sucsy attached to direct the project. Additional names who circulated the title role were Keira Knightley and Allison Williams.

After almost a decade-long development process, Rosaline finally found its star in Kaitlyn Dever, with Obvious Child director Karen Maine in the director’s chair. Dever will also be starring alongside Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, and Kyle Allen. More photos from the set of the much anticipated period piece can be seen below from 20th Century Fox's official Twitter page.

Behold, the first look images from Rosaline, a twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex. Streaming October 14 on @Hulu. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OEeMdNDhBNAugust 11, 2022 See more

Behold, the first look images from Rosaline, a twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex. Streaming October 14 on @Hulu. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/k86Eq4dSN0August 11, 2022 See more

I personally can't wait for this new take on a classic story. Comedic retellings of classic literature seem to be becoming more and more popular. This year saw the release of Jane Austen’s Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson for Netflix. That film also offered a humorous update to a timeless novel. Rosaline, however, seems to be taking a different turn. The film will be a completely fresh, new story drawing on characters from the source material. With many talented people at the helm, I’m very interested to see what this adaptation has in store.

It looks like we will be seeing a lot of Kaitlyn Dever this year. The actress will also be appearing in Ticket to Paradise which releases in theaters this October. Dever will be playing the daughter of divorced parents (played by Julia Roberts and George Clooney), who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. Additionally, Dever returned to television in Hulu's limited series, Dopesick, in which she is nominated for an Emmy.

Rosaline will be streaming exclusively for Hulu subscribers later this year, and to keep up to date with any other movie releases, make sure to check out our 2022 movie release schedule.