Kevin Bacon's They/Them Trailer Feels Like Get Out Meets Friday The 13th

The horror genre has been in a thrilling renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans. Many of these modern classics have come from Blumhouse, including projects like Halloween and The Invisible Man. The studio is also behind Kevin Bacon's upcoming queer horror movie They/Them, which feels like a mixture of Get Out and Friday the 13th.

They/Them (opens in new tab) is directed, written, and produced by John Logan, who is a co-founder of Blumhouse. The movie is set at a gay conversion therapy, where a variety of young queer folks are sent in order to try and become straight. Kevin Bacon's character runs the place, and the first trailer (seen above) shows him being thoroughly creepy.

The trailer opens on the young queer folks who are arriving at Whistler Camp seemingly at the behest of their loved ones. Some familiar faces include The Politician star Theo Germaine, who is seemingly the protagonist of the film. Also featured as members of the staff are Inventing Anna's Anna Chlumsky and True Blood's Carrie Preston. The kids meet Kevin Bacon's Owen Whistler, whose smiling demeanor seemingly hides something more insidious.

