Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Teaser Continues A Trend Started By The Original, And I'm Geeking Out

Disney's live-action remakes of animated classics continue to be big business for the House of Mouse. Next year's list of upcoming Disney movies includes two of them, in the form of both Snow White and Lilo & Stitch. The first trailer for Snow White came out months ago, but now we have our first look at Lilo & Stitch in motion, and the little blue alien is up to his old tricks, wreaking havoc on all things Disney.

Lilo & Stitch's Live-Action Trailer Calls Back To The Animated Film

The original trailers for the animated Lilo & Stitch saw the alien invading other classic Disney movies. We would see him ruin the classic dance sequence from Beauty and the Beast or interrupt Aladdin and Jasmine on their magic carpet ride. In live-action, Stitch goes to town on the iconic Disney castle in what feels like it should be a trailer for Moana before things go south. Check the trailer out above.

Considering that this trailer will probably be attached to Moana 2 when it's released later this week it's a fitting connection to make. We see a beautiful beach and hear music from Moana before Stitch comes in to tear things up.

Considering that Moana itself is getting a live-action adaptation, many in the audience of Moana 2 might be thinking that's the trailer they're about to get here. Of course, if you're reading this there's a safe bet you know that the live-action Moana only just started filming and that it's far too early to see a trailer, but most in the general audience probably won't know that.

The Best Part Of Lilo And Stitch Is Still Unseen

As somebody who loved those original Lilo & Stitch teasers, I hope we see more of them in live-action. It would be awesome if they brought in some of the cast of previous Disney live-action remakes to make fun teasers with Donald Glover voicing Simba or recreated the original Beauty & The Beast teaser using Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. Doing it in live-action would be a lot more complex than recreating the animation, but we can dream, can't we?

Still, while I love Lilo & Stitch's original trailers, and I actually love the movie just as much, I am still waiting to see more of this remake, because what's going to determine how good it is isn't Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch is honestly one of Disney's best-animated movies, but what elevates it to greatness isn't the alien, it's the people. The relationship between Lilo and her sister Nani is something truly special in the original film. The emotion is powerful. It's the love of two sisters that makes the film great.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To be fair, we didn't see much about what Lilo& Stitch was really about the first time around either. If people want to go see it just for the alien hijinks, that's fine. Hopefully, we'll all be treated to something beautiful too.