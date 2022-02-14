Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Packs A Lot Of Gorgeous Footage Into Super Bowl Teaser

One of the biggest entertainment releases of 2022, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been flying largely under the pop culture radar given the intentional lack of information and visual splendor available to the fantasy property’s massive fandom around the globe. That’s all changing now, with Amazon Studios’ upcoming series pulling out the Ring of Marketing with the first teaser trailer airing for TV’s biggest audience of the year, during Super Bowl LVI. And even though the video isn’t very long, it’s still packed with awesomeness that makes the wait feel all the more worth it.

While we still have some questions after seeing what to expect from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, this first teaser trailer should give fans all kinds of warm and comfy vibes. And it only makes sense for the first footage to have dropped during the Super Bowl, considering this is already shaping up to be one of the most expensive shows ever . But I think we can all agree that money is on the screen, even if we’re just talking about that waterfall.

The teaser looks amazing from end to end, and features many of the elements one would expect from an LOTR project, massive waterfall included. Sweeping shots of gorgeous landscapes across Arda , treacherous moments on open water, badass archers engaging in badass archery, intimidating CGI creatures, mega-battles, and the list goes on and on. (If only there could have been a cameo from noted archer portrayer Orlando Bloom .)

Check out the official still that was also released along with the big trailer, and I think it's no coincidence that it also involves some lovely waterfall imagery.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As the teaser points out quite clearly, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place before the most well-known stories from J.R.R. Tolkien's literary universe, and is set during the Second Age, at the time in which all of the various Rings are forged, including the one that would go on to inspire a certain fellowship.

The seemingly endless Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Will any of them end up joining the list of the best Lord of the Rings live-action characters ? We’ll have to wait and see.