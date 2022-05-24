New Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer Shows First Official Look At Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher

In mid-April, the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer was finally released, and there were a variety of goodies packed into a preview, including a tease of Russell Crowe’s Zeus and a banger of a last shot with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding the reformed Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor. While that batch of footage might have been enough to get some people properly hyped, usually we get at least two full-length trailers to promote each of the upcoming Marvel movies (if not more), and Love and Thunder won’t be an exception. The second trailer for the fourth Thor movie has dropped, and it’s an even bigger blast than the last one!

When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he was leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and they’ll be around for a bit in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, nowadays Chris Hemsworth’s Thor would rather use his hands for peace rather than battle, so he’s not keen on swinging Stormbreaker around. That’s going to be a problem since Love and Thunder is bringing in Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, and with a name like that, you can be sure he won’t be stopped with some kind words and a hearty handshake.

Speaking of Gorr the God Butcher, while he was absent from the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, we finally get an official look at this antagonist, who was created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic. While it’s unclear if Christian Bale’s Gorr has exactly the same kind of origin story as his comics predecessor, he does have the same mission: seeking the extinction of all gods. It’ll be up to Thor, Jane Foster and their allies to uncover the mystery behind Gorr’s mission of vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Christian Bale’s version of Gorr the God Butcher certainly isn’t lacking in the creepiness factor, and while his appearance isn’t quite in line with how Gorr is depicted in the comics, he does boast the same chalk-white skin and wields a powerful sword for his deity-hunting. What’s especially intriguing to me though is this black and white realm where Thor, Janes Foster and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will fight Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder. Is this simply a stylistic shooting choice from director Taika Waititi (who’s also reprising Korg), or is this Gorr’s home turf where things native to it look so much bleaker? Either way, I like it!

This latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer also gives us more in-depth looks at Olympus, the realm of the Olympian Gods led by Russell Crowe’s Zeus. Between having to fight off some Olympian warriors and having his clothes flicked off by Zeus, it doesn’t look like Thor Odinson will have the greatest time there, but at least now a new corner has been opened up in the MCU that hopefully paves the way for Hercules to be introduced. Incidentally, we later see Valkyrie wielding once of Zeus’ lightning bolts in battle with Gorr. How did she acquire it?

Along with this new preview to tide us over for the remaining weeks until Thor: Love and Thunder’s arrival, Marvel Studios also released a new poster highlighting the movie’s main players.

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on July 8.