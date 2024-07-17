Reese Witherspoon Simultaneously Wished Will Ferrell A Happy Birthday And Hyped Us For Their New Movie Together

Reese Witherspoon loves celebrating her co-stars on social media, often shouting out Morning Show collaborator Jennifer Aniston , and sharing holiday joy with Big Little Lies scene partner Laura Dern. Of course, a birthday is the perfect reason to celebrate her famous friends. The Oscar winner recently wished Will Ferrell an adorable “Happy Birthday” on Instagram, and now I can’t wait for their new, exciting comedy together.

On July 16th, comedy icon Will Ferrell turned 56 and received many well wishes from friends and fans of his on social media. Witherspoon, who is an avid poster on Instagram, made sure to shout out one of her most recent co-stars, and included a message that included their upcoming movie title: You're Cordially Invited. It was a great opportunity to promote their film, and show how much the actress loved working with Ferrell. The Legally Blonde star said:

Happy Birthday to this Legend. Can’t wait for everyone to see us in you’re cordially invited.

Witherspoon also included a photo of the duo at the 2023 AFI awards. They are holding hands, and it looks like Will Ferrell just said something to make the Election star laugh. Witherspoon is right to call the Elf actor a legend, as Ferrell's unmatched comedy filmography has certainly earned him the title. Even this image alone shows comedic chemistry and I can’t wait for this to be translated on the big screen in their upcoming 2025 film . Both actors are known for their incredible timing and hilarious performances, and seeing them feed off of each other will be exciting to see.

You’re Cordially Invited is about a woman played by Witherspoon who is organizing her sister's dream wedding. Things go awry when she meets the father of another bride, played by Will Ferrell, and realizes their weddings at a destination resort are double-booked. They both agree to share the venue, however competition and hilarity ensues. The film is directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller and is produced by both Ferrell and Witherspoon in collaboration with Amazon. Both are successful producers with their respective production companies, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Hello Sunshine are credited on the project.

The initial trailer shows the two going toe to toe in hysterical fashion. It also teases a great cast that also includes 30 Rock’s Jack McBrayer and Drive-Away Dolls star Geraldine Viswanathan, so there's a lot to be excited about. Despite both Witherspoon and Ferrell having prolific comedy film careers, the two have yet to appear in a film together, and this will be a real treat. It’s not very often a studio comedy with such A-List talent at the center comes along anymore, so there must be something truly special about You’re Cordially Invited.

You can see both Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in You’re Cordially Invited, which will be available for Amazon Prime subscribers on January 30, 2025. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming in the near future, check out our 2024 movie release schedule .