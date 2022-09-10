Star Wars' Tales Of The Jedi Trailer Sheds Light On Ahsoka Tano’s Origin And More

While the last few years have seen Star Wars establish a strong foothold in the live-action TV realm, there are still plenty of animated offerings to enjoy. Case in point, October will see the release of Tales of the Jedi to Disney+ subscribers, an anthology series focusing on two popular Force wielders from Star Wars lore: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The first Tales of the Jedi trailer has now premiered, and it gives us a look at Ahsoka’s origins, Dooku’s younger years and more.

Rocking the same kind of animation style seen in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, Tales of the Jedi’s six episodes provides fans a chance to learn more about Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, two characters who ventured down significantly different “paths” in a galaxy far, far away. Ahsoka and Dooku will have three dedicated episodes apiece that each last roughly 15 minutes. For those of you who are especially enthusiastic about Ahsoka, this trailer shows that the Disney+ show will show her as an infant and those taking care of her discovering she “is Jedi.” But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

From there, we get peeks at Ahsoka Tano’s Jedi training, including shots of her putting her abilities to use in what’s basically a sparring session with some clone troopers. After all, Ahsoka was a Padawan when the Clone Wars broke out, so although she developed a close bond with Anakin Skywalker as her master, she had take her next steps to becoming a Jedi as conflict raged across the galaxy rather than during peacetime. Those who’ve watched The Clone Wars and Rebels know where that journey ultimately takes her, but now a bit more of her time as a Padawan is being fleshed out. This Tales of the Jedi trailer also reveals we’ll get a peek at Ahsoka during the years between The Clone Wars and Rebels, as she’s seen facing off against one of the Empire’s Inquisitors.

As for Count Dooku, we’ll be checking in with him back when he was still carrying out the objectives of the Jedi Order. To put it differently, he’s decades away from becoming a Sith Lord, but it looks as though Tales of the Jedi will lay a little groundwork for why he ended up becoming disillusioned by the Jedi. This portion of Tales of the Jedi will also feature Mace Windu and a young Qui-Gon Jinn, the latter of whom was Dooku’s apprentice, but just like with Ashoka’s portion, there may be more fan-favorites appearing in this Star Wars show beyond the folks shown in the trailer.

All six episodes of Tales of the Jedi will premiere on October 26. For those of you craving Star Wars action earlier than that, Andor Season 1 drops on Disney+ September 21, as you’ll see in our 2022 TV schedule. Rosario Dawson’s version of Ahsoka Tano, whom we first met in The Mandalorian Season 2, will also lead her own Disney+ (opens in new tab) series in 2023.