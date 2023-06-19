Super Bloody Kraven The Hunter Trailer Shows Aaron Taylor-Johnson Getting Primal And Biting A Dude's Nose Off In Spider-Man Spinoff

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters new territory, Sony's Spider-Man Universe is steadily expanding. So far, fans have been treated to two Venom films as well as a Morbius flick, and Madame Web is on the way. But the next installment to hit the big screen is Kraven the Hunter, which is headlined by an absolutely ripped Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Much of the film has been kept under wraps for some time now, but the wait for official footage is over. The first official red band trailer has arrived, and it’s not only super bloody but even shows the titular character getting primal and biting a dude’s nose off.

Yes, you read that last part correctly. Kraven the Hunter is set to be the first R-rated installment in Sony’s SMU, and it totally earns that distinction based on this footage. Aaron Taylor-Johnson's protagonist, a fierce hunter who’s famously tangled with the web-slinger in various comics over the years, is an absolute animal. Much of the trailer shows him going to town on those who cross him. He wields a knife that he uses to slice through opponents and, in one particularly wild sequence, he even uses a bear trap to brutally take someone down.

Of course, after you’ve seen it, you can’t help but dwell on the sight of Sergei Kravinoff chomping someone’s nose clean off. Some may recall the famous Batman Returns scene where Danny DeVito’s Penguin nips at someone’s nose. Now, that moment seems far tamer compared to what the iconic Marvel villain does here.

The copious amounts of violence aside though, the trailer also gives us some insight into the antihero’s origin story and how he was partially molded (and abandoned) by his sadistic father. There are also glimpses at a few other classic characters, including Calypso and fellow Spidey villain Rhino. What we don’t get to see is the lead character’s classic costume, which was glimpsed in footage present at CinemaCon earlier this year. That’s understandable, though, as the filmmakers wouldn’t want to give away everything in the first trailer.

One also can’t help but marvel (no pun intended) at Kraven the Hunter’s cast of formidable actors. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is joined by the likes of Oscar-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose (Calypso), The Many Saints of Newark’s Alessandro Nivola (Rhino) and Eighth Grade’s Fred Hechinger (Chameleon). And last but not least, there’s Russell Crowe playing the role of the overly stern Mr. Kravinoff.

It’s still early, so it’s hard to say whether or not director J. C. Chandor’s comic book adaptation will manage to strike a chord with audiences. But based on what’s been presented here, it could very well be an intense flick that could provide a few thrills.

Kraven the Hunter opens in theaters on October 6 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.