Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Kraven Ready In Ripped Photoshoot Ahead Of Filming The Spider-Man Spinoff

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios crafting their own cinematic universe for the big screen. Sony is no exception, as Venom started a new universe centered around Spider-Man lore. One of the projects coming down the line is Kraven the Hunter, starring actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role . And he looks Kraven ready in a ripped photoshoot ahead of filming the Spidey spinoff.

Kraven the Hunter is one of the most iconic villains in Spider-Man lore, but he’s never been adapted into live-action for the big screen. That’ll change in the upcoming solo movie, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson returning to the superhero genre for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron. And he is certainly looking the part lately, with long hair and a ripped physique that would make any web slingers nervous. Check it out below,

Kraven has officially entered the building, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is looking like a hulking villain in his own right. While his Sony-verse movie is still in the pre-production phase at the time of writing this story, the Kick-Ass actor seems prepared to well… kick ass. Bring on the World’s Greatest Hunter.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Hero Magazine , where Aaron Taylor-Johnson will grace the cover in his Kraven-esque glory. He stars in the new movie Bullet Train with Brad Pitt , but fans are already counting down the days until they see him as the title character of Kraven the Hunter. Luckily that movie has never seemed more real, as Sony is aggressively moving forward with its live-action Spider-Verse. After all, Dakota Johnson was recently cast as Madame Webb in her own solo movie.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage helped to continue the burgeoning franchise, but projects like Kraven will mark the first times the studio introduces more characters in their own movie. First up is Jared Letos’ Morbius, which takes a more supernatural approach to the genre. Anticipation has been steadily building, but it remains to be seen how audiences will respond to other protagonists. Morbius in many ways could set the tone for Kraven the Hunter’s release in 2023.

As previously mentioned, Kraven is a frequent foe of Spider-Man in the comics. He’s the World’s Greatest Hunter, and thinks the teenage superhero is his ultimate prey. He uses a variety of weaponry, and has proven himself a capable villain time and time again. Kraven has also made his way to video games and animated shows, but this will be the first time a live-action version hits the big screen.

Part of what makes Kraven the Hunter such an exciting concept is that the character is often a member of the Sinister Six. Fans have been waiting forever to see the team of villains appear on the big screen, but it’s yet to happen. A movie was being set up during Andrew Garfield’s original run as Peter Parker, but was scrapped following The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The cast of Kraven is coming together, recently adding West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose.