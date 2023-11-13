I Already Sense Terrifier 3's Teaser Is About To Cause A Holly Jolly Uproar, But I Can Totally See Why

Warning: Terrifier 3’s teaser trailer involves an implied instance of horror violence against a child. If you’re sensitive to such subject matter, consider this a warning.

As we head into the holiday season, the year that was 2023 is about to become the Ghost of Cinema Past. That means we’ll be turning out heads to the 2024 release schedule with excitement, awaiting the new sights that will play out on the big screen. And with such optimism comes wariness, especially when I can already sense the theatrical release of Terrifier 3 will be a problem child next Halloween.

Come to think of it, I know for a fact the upcoming horror movie will be causing a holly jolly uproar much sooner, thanks to the teaser released by Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting. While we knew that writer/director Damian Leone’s follow-up to the wildly successful Terrifier 2 was going to be a Christmas movie, I had no idea that the man would definitely go there with his first glimpse just as we're about to hunker down with the holidays. Last call for those looking to avoid any discussion of violence and children.

Folks, there’s no way around it: Art the Clown (David Thornton Howard) is heavily implied to have killed a child. And he’s done so while dressed as Santa, with his trusty axe, presumably with that horrific smile on his face. On one hand, I know parents are going to rake Terrifier 3 through the coals for this. At the same time, knowing the franchise personally, I'm not personally surprised by this one bit.

Terrifier is a franchise that’s been known for, to quote Stephen King’s glowing Terrfier 2 reaction , “grossin’ you out old-school.” If you were to just watch the 2022 sequel on its own, you’d see a lengthy, no-holds barred collection of blood, gore, and bodily mutilation that would clue you in on what this series is all about. So naturally when Terrifier 3 was announced as a yuletide horror show, it was safe to assume that some kids would be involved.

However, there is one possibility I’d like to point out for those concerned audience members who are ready to tear this flick a new one. As mentioned earlier, this is a teaser for Terrifier 3. So there’s a chance that this scene was filmed especially for the marketing push, and is here to merely titillate gorehounds and watchdogs alike.

Then again, we can’t say for sure, as Art the Clown really hasn’t spared too many victims in his career; and he doesn’t look to be changing that policy any time soon. Terrifier 2 made horror fans vomit upon its debut, and Damian Leone could be considered a madman if he didn't try to push the envelope again. At least this time he's giving people a fair warning of what could be under the tree.