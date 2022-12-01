Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Brings Beloved Characters From Beast Wars Into Live-Action

December marks the end of one calendar and the anticipation for the next to begin. We’ve already started to see our first looks at some 2023 new movie releases , with the summer season starting to make itself known. Get ready to mark another spot on your watch list for next June, as we finally got our first look at Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is finally bringing the Beast Wars saga into the live-action fold.

This is our best look at Paramount’s potential blockbuster, which comes over a year after Rise of the Beasts was first announced . Director Steven Caple Jr. hasn’t been totally coy with his entry into this canon, as we’ve previously seen vehicles from this Transformers prequel and hints at other delights to anticipate.

Now that we've actually seen Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback mix it up with the likes of Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) and Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), we have more of an idea of what to expect with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. So far, it looks like it's the East Coast's turn to get wrecked, as New York City features prominently in our introduction to this retro adventure.

Of course, what Transformers trailer would be complete without an unsuspecting human being driven around in a Porsche 064? Driving part of the action is Anthony Ramos' character, we see the Autobot we'll come to know as Mirage spiriting his human passenger out of a particularly tense police chase. Throw in a sequence where this bot shifts shape around its occupant, and the fact that this should be the character that Pete Davidson is voicing, and things only start to sound even more at home with this massive saga.

Originally intended to release this past summer, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts found itself delayed to an early, but competitive spot on the summer 2023 roster. Slated for a June 9th debut, Paramount’s seventh movie based on Hasbro’s legendary toy franchise will be going up against Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. That upcoming Marvel movie hits theaters the week prior to the return of the Autobots, with the week after this film’s debut seeing Disney/Pixar’s latest Elemental debuting.

Should there be any further delays, it will more than likely be in the name of a more competitive release date. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts wrapped back in October 2021 , more than likely on a schedule to try and meet the original summer 2022 window it was targeting. The extra time looks to have done the film well, as this '90s-flavored adventure is hitting all the marks of blockbuster excitement.