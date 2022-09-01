Winnie The Pooh’s Horror Movie Released A Violent Trailer, And The Internet Has Thoughts

The last time beloved childhood icon Winnie the Pooh got the live-action movie treatment was 2018’s Christopher Robin, which notably used the iconic voice of Jim Cummings . Winnie the Pooh is heading back to the big screen again, but in a way that none of us could have previously imagined. This honey-loving bear is now a serial killer with the help of his pal Piglet, as seen in the newly released horror trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Of course, the internet has a lot of things to say about that.

If you haven't seen the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer (above), it is not a fan video created by a YouTuber with an overactive imagination. This is a real movie produced by the independent film production company Jagged Edge Productions. Considering its director, Rhys Waterfield, has produced indie horror films that have tarnished childhood tales like Easter Bunny Massacre and Jack and Jill, it’s no surprise he went after public domain Winnie the Pooh next.

The plot is something akin to the most tear-jerking moments in Pixar’s Toy Story 3 --you remember, when Andy left his toys to go to college? In this flick, Christopher Robin does the same thing to Winnie the Pooh and his pals. Only their reaction is to hunt down Christopher Robin and his friends in a gory slasher reunion.

As soon as the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was released, Twitter users could not hold back on their reactions. One Twitter user gave some useful advice on how we should treat our toys so we can still keep our heads (edited for capitalization).

U guys seen the new Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer?? see Christopher Robin this is why when our toys fall off the bed we kiss their foreheads and say we’re sorry. So they don’t get mad and murder us later

Another just seemed positively tickled pink that adding Winnie the Pooh to the public domain gave is Blood and Honey.

The fact the very second Winnie the Pooh became usable in the public domain someone was like “let’s make him and piglet murderous monsters” is hilarious https://t.co/TDEjkrHX2pAugust 31, 2022 See more

Another tweet had a more mixed reaction. That user noted they already have bad vibes coming from this new slasher, but still won’t stop them from wanting to see it.

So, I just watched the Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey trailer... whew boy is it bad . Really bad. The same old slasher flick formula where the killer kills a bunch of throwaway characters. Even so, it hasn't deterred me from going to see it lol. I wanna see how bad it gets.

For all we know, maybe this new flick could be on the list of the best horror-comedy films ! Maybe a great date night film. No? No?

Actually this movie looking wild but not great seems to be a common trend. A third tweet said that despite Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey possibly being "one of the worst films ever made," they are also planning to see it.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”looks like it might be the worst movie ever made. That said, I plan to preorder tickets and be there opening night. pic.twitter.com/SOo7MhXWbtAugust 31, 2022 See more

Sidebar: with this image on the Tweet--I have to ask this- are we expected to believe Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are anthropomorphic animals in this upcoming horror film or just humans wearing masks?

Another reaction had a tweet that posted three photos from the trailer of Christopher Robin with his new girlfriend, the demented Pooh bear, and once sweet and adorable bear going after his new victim in the pool with an axe. This Twitter user made sure to mention that this horror retelling could be a cautionary tale of sorts when you choose a girl over your favorite stuffed animals.

Winnie the Pooh blood and honey is a cautionary tale what happens when you break the bros before hoes code. pic.twitter.com/4DPo5XxcaEAugust 31, 2022 See more

Based on all of these Twitter reactions, it looks like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey could have the potential to enter the campy genre territory and that means audiences are curious enough to probably buy tickets. Keep up with CinemaBlend so you’ll be the first to know when this independent horror film will slash its way into theaters.