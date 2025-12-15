After John Cena's Retirement Match, Is The WWE Resurrecting A Gimmick For Gunther Previously Used By Another Superstar?

John Cena went out on his back during his last match in the WWE, and while some fans are furious about it, it's overshadowing another headline regarding his opponent. Gunther has successfully retired a second future wrestling Hall of Famer, and put a stamp on the year in a way that his peers haven't. In some ways, it's unprecedented, but I also can't help but feel that it's also very familiar.

As we prepare for WrestleMania season and discuss the directions superstars could head, I have to talk about Gunther. I think the WWE is prepping to resurrect an old gimmick that worked out really well for one wrestling icon, and fans may have a new "legend killer" taking down their favorite wrestlers in the squared circle.

(Image credit: WWE)

Is Gunther The New "Legend Killer" Of The WWE?

I don't think it's any coincidence that the WWE chose Gunther to retire Goldberg and John Cena in 2025. In a year when the main event scene was dominated by Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, the WWE is still trying to find a way to continue building the Austrian wrestler up and give him some of the spotlight as one of their future faces of the brand.

It also feels like the beginning of a massive shift in the WWE in terms of the main roster. AJ Styles is currently planning on retiring in 2026, and there are reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brock Lesnar will do the same. A lot of iconic wrestlers are entering their late 40s and, apparently, retiring. I think it's possible the WWE is resurrecting the "Legend Killer" gimmick that formerly belonged to Randy Orton in order to help build up Gunther and send these people out. Will the 2026 TV schedule bring more nights where we see Gunther lay other greats to rest?

(Image credit: WWE)

Why I Like The Idea Of Gunther Taking Randy Orton's Old Gimmick

I can understand that some people have mixed feelings about Gunther possibly becoming the de facto guy to retire older wrestlers. It's also worth noting that when Randy Orton took up the mantle decades ago, it was more about humiliating and humbling notable superstars like Shaun Michaels and Mick Foley, rather than ending their careers.

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) Hey, WWE Fans, It's Time To Admit A Hard Truth About Survivor Series

That said, it was the Legend Killer gimmick in which Randy Orton unveiled the iconic "RKO" and had some of his more memorable matches and feuds with other legends. While the title may be the same, it feels like Gunther is on a different path, though part of the result is similar. Gunther could be facing more legends, including Orton.

It wasn't that long ago that Randy Orton thought his career was finished after back surgery, but he's still chugging along. While the performer hasn't given a specific timeline as to when he'll hang up his boots, he's around the same age as a bunch of other guys who are either retiring or rumored to retire in the coming year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

John Cena's retirement tour was a big deal to the mainstream. While Orton's retirement may not get the same attention from a casual audience, for pro wrestling fans, it should be built up just as much. The WWE should make a spectacle out of when Orton hangs it up, considering he's been near or around the main event scene since his debut in 2002.

Not many in wrestling can say they've had the level of consistency in their careers, and how better to acknowledge that than with a Legend Killer vs. Legend Killer match? Unlike John Cena, I'm sure he'll have way fewer past rivals to choose from for his final matches, so why not build up Gunther for that send-off?

Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited to see what's next for Gunther after this win, and who he'll face as we head into WrestleMania season.