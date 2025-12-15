I Can't Get Enough Of Alexander Skarsgård And Dad Stellan Skarsgård Talking Smack About Which One Of Them Should Win During Awards Season

Stellan Skarsgård and his son, Alexander, certainly have movies that have gained awards buzz as of late, and they've been beneficiaries of that. To that point, the father-and-son duo were nominated in the same category for this year’s Gotham Independent Film Awards. And, some time before the show, the Skarsgårds talked smack about which one of them should win Outstanding Supporting Performance, which was so delightful.

As of late, Alexander Skarsgård has been receiving praise for Pillion (which will hit theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule) and Stellan for Sentimental Value. This year's Gotham Awards marked the first time the two had both been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance. We can thank Variety’s Actors on Actors for giving them a forum to talk trash. Check out the A+ Instagram clip below:

I love how Stellan Skarsgård looked his son straight in the eye like it wasn't going to be a friendly competition. I guess it was only a matter of time before the pair found themselves competing for the same prize. Some fathers and sons have worked together and won in proximity to each other. Father-son pair John and Walter Huston won separate Oscars for the rags-to-riches movie The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Also, Francis Ford Coppola and his dad, Carmine, who won in different categories for one of the best gangster movies, The Godfather: Part II. But to be nominated in the same category is a whole other ballgame!

The Skarsgård siblings have acted alongside each other before, and the same is also true for Alexander Skarsgård and his dad. They both appeared in the 1984 Swedish film Åke and His World and provided their voices in Metropia and Moomins and the Comet Chase.

I can't even imagine being the child of an actor and following in their footsteps, only to ultimately find myself pitted against them for the same award. Still, I can’t get enough of the Skarsgårds' playful exchange over the Gotham Award, and they really didn't mince words:

Alexander: I assume that people believe it’s going to be all chummy and dad-and-son, and we’re supportive of each other.

Oh, here we go, here we go! This is one of the best exchanges I’ve ever seen on Actors on Actors. Seriously, the humorously threatening facial expressions and quips Stellan Skarsgård is giving his son show he’s not playing around here. There's a legitimately competitive spirit at play here. At the same time, Alexander doesn't go easy on his dad:

You’re going down, old man. You’re going down.

Unfortunately, for both Skarsgårds, they lost at this year’s Gotham Awards. Following all of that competitive shade the two were throwing at each other, Wunmi Mosaku won for her stellar performance in Sinners (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). Of course, the shared loss doesn't take away from Stellan and Alexander's competitive drives as actors.

What we also seem to know now is that these two members of the Skarsgård family do poke fun at each other when it comes to awards. Now, I'm just imagining how much more intense (and funny) Alexander and Stellan's chat may have been had they both been nominated for an Oscar at the time of that interview.