I Love Rom-Coms, But I Did Not See One With WWE Superstar CM Punk Coming

As a lover of many of the best romantic comedies of all time, I am not opposed to a swerve or two when it comes to one of my favorite genres. However, that still doesn’t mean that I was prepared for the idea that one of wrestling’s biggest names, WWE Superstar CM Punk, would be taking his acting game to the next level by lending his talents to an upcoming rom-com, which will probably be on the 2026 movie schedule.

What Upcoming Rom-Com Will Feature WWE Superstar CM Punk?

Like many famed wrestlers-turned-actors before him, the WWE’s CM Punk has been dipping his toes into more thespian focused waters for many years while still maintaining his in-ring work. The Best in the World has appeared on television shows like Heels (which was about wrestling), Mayans M.C. and Syfy’s recent Revival, along with films like Let’s Start a Cult and voicing one of the Zebros (alongside fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns) in the 2025 movie, Zootopia 2.

Well, a report from Deadline notes that the current World Heavyweight Champion (who gained the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1) is upping his acting game once again, by taking on a role in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Bodyguard, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Katherine Center.

The movie (which you’ll be able to watch with a Netflix subscription) is set to star Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki of Gossip Girl and Supernatural fame, respectively, with Punk portraying a character named Doghouse. The novel focuses on an action movie star (Padalecki) who needs a bodyguard (Meester) to accompany him when he heads back to his home town, and, you know, rom-commy shenanigans ensue. Punk’s Doghouse (I truly hope we never hear his character’s real name) is a member of the security detail who’s “physically intimidating” but also “known for his loyalty and humor.”

Well, I do have to say that while I was certainly not expecting this as a next step for Punk, based on the character description alone it makes total sense. His long tenure as a professional wrestler/sports entertainer has proven that he’s both “physically intimidating” and more than capable of making live audiences of thousands laugh whenever he wants.

That latter attribute was also on display during his time in WWE Unreal, which hit the 2025 TV schedule (also on Netflix) over the summer, and featured him quizzing Charlotte Flair about whether or not she’s ever accidentally “shit herself” in the ring, and the duo having a grand ol’ laugh about the horrifying possibility.

Really, I’m completely excited for this film, and way more so now that I know that CM Punk is involved. All the producers need to do now is figure out a new name for this movie so that no one thinks this is a remake of the 1992 Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner classic.