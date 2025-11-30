A WWE Legend Had One Of Their Most Treasured Props Stolen, And It's The Ultimate Heel Move

A WWE Legend is asking for his beloved prop back after it was stolen at a public event. Jimmy Hart, famed wrestling manager and close friend of the late Hulk Hogan, is missing one of his iconic megaphones after it was reportedly stolen over the weekend at an event held during Survivor Series: Wargames weekend.

Massive wrestling fans who couldn't snag a ticket to San Diego were quite possibly across the country in North Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend, where dozens of legends like Hart, Sting, Trish Stratus and more congregated for Wrestlecade Weekend 2025. The official X account shared plenty of pictures of fans having fun, but with an unfortunate announcement to attendees being posted on Sunday morning:

🚨 Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras and police will review the footage tomorrow. Jimmy isn’t looking to press charges — he just wants it back.If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward.November 30, 2025

A photo of Hart with a fan holding the megaphone at the event might show the object in question, adorned with hearts on the side and teeth inside the horn to illustrate his persona as the "Mouth of the South."

More On The WWE (Image credit: WWE) John Cena Reacts After WWE Had A Little Person Impersonate Him

Unfortunately, this is not such an uncommon occurrence in the wrestling world. Wrestling legends and current superstars alike have had to make similar pleas to the public after losing ring gear from arenas and events, and there have even been cases where championship belts were stolen from big names like (the rumored returning superstar) Jericho.

While Jimmy Hart's megaphone may not be so prestigious as a WWE championship belt, it is probably one of the most memorable props any manager has used in pro wrestling history, and would be instantly recognizable to anyone watching in the '80s and '90s. Hart was often spotted with one ring side as he helped numerous professional wrestling champions reach the top of the sport, and continues to bring it out to various wrestling events. It's a piece of wrestling history, which potentially inspired someone to walk out with it.

There is a market for Jimmy Hart's megaphones, with an authentic signed one currently going online for $254.99. That's not a small amount of money to look down on, but certainly not the type of cash one might fetch for some other iconic '80s movie memorabilia. I'd also say there's no cost that's worth selling for if the police are involved, and while Jimmy Hart has chosen not to press charges immediately, the clock is ticking.

It's a shame to see something like this happen again, especially to someone who has as positive a reputation as Jimmy Hart. The manager was electric on the mic, but also has a reputation among wrestlers for his positive attitude and willingness to support others. A recent example may be him visiting Jerry Lawler after he had a stroke, and helping the fellow legend go through his cards from others.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll see if Jimmy Hart gets his megaphone back before Monday Night Raw, which is set to go live for those with a Netflix subscription on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames, and be sure to check out CinemaBlend's predictions from the event to see how we did on the night.