Ahead Of Summerslam, WWE's Trish Stratus Showed Off Impressive Doorway Handstand That I'd Totally Break My Neck Trying

With just a short time to go before the upcoming WWE live event SummerSlam, every superstar is understandably building their strength up for the epic night. Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus has been terrorizing Becky Lynch for months now with rising superstar Zoey Stark, and now "The Man" is set to take the legend on for the organization's annual summer festivities. Stratus showed off just how calm, calculated, and core-strong she is by displaying quite an impressive doorway handstand that would no doubt cause me to break my neck if I tried it. Good thing I'm not set to brawl with Lynch.

It's been a long time since Trish Stratus was the WWE's most elite female Superstar, but the former champion is making a case for another run. And it's hard to argue against the notion that she's as strong as ever after checking out her Instagram video in which she uses a door frame for assistance in holding her body up using just one hand.

Much applause for that feat, especially since she didn't seem to have a pillow nearby to flop onto in case things went sideways.

Veteran WWE superstars don't often get prolonged runs beyond their prime years unless they're very clearly able to keep up with the demand of the road and scheduling that comes part and parcel. But I think Trish Stratus has gone a long way in proving she's more than capable to stick it out 24 years after making her debut. Even beyond her in-ring work, I think it's worth starting a campaign for Stratus to earn one more WWE championship run just because there's no way I could even attempt half of what she accomplished in that video, and the same can possibly be said for several of her pro wrestling colleagues.

First, she'll have to go through Becky Lynch, and as strong as Trish Stratus is, "Big Time Becks" is pretty strong as well. Additionally, she's been one of the top athletes in the women's division for years, so Stratus has her work cut out for her. That work will be mitigated somewhat by having Zoey Stark available to help in whatever way she can if the match goes south. Lynch is definitely the underdog going in, but she's good at overcoming the odds.

One thing I like about this video is it shows that regardless of whether she wins or loses at SummerSlam, Trish Stratus still has plenty left in the tank for whatever comes next. It's unclear at this time just how much longer she'll will be wrestling with the company, as it's been a wild surprise to see how far her run has already come since she returned in February.

I'm not sure if this is all leading to an eventual retirement match at WrestleMania 40, or if Stratus is planning on sticking around even longer than that. But it seems like the 47-year-old superstar isn't showing any signs of slowing down, despite not having a full-time run in the WWE since her initial retirement in 2006, She's stayed relatively healthy despite being sidelined in 2022 with a burst appendix, so there's no reason to doubt she'll be around to whip some ass during WrestleMania 45 and beyond. For now, let's just appreciate a wrestling legend is back in the company and putting on some stellar matches like it's the early 2000s all over again.

WWE SummerSlam will be streaming live with a Peacock Premium subscription on Saturday, August 5th with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The biggest wrestling event of the summer should be a great watch with some surprise returns, especially if this will finally be the time Roman Reigns finally loses his titles.