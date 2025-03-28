A WWE Fan Made The Mistake Of Asking John Cena's Dad About His Heel Turn, And I Can't Stop Laughing

John Cena's heel turn is the talk of the WWE fandom, and apparently, his family is sick of it. As The Champ gears up to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, some wrestling fans decided to approach his father, John Cena Sr., and get his thoughts on the matter. That turned out to be a mistake, and I can't stop laughing at the video from it.

Cena Sr. has appeared on WWE television sporadically over the years but has largely stepped away from the product as his son made his transition from pro wrestling to Hollywood. Wrestling fans are everywhere, however, and some caught him at an event and decided to ask about his son and what he's going to do. Well, future note for wrestling fans who spot John Cena's dad in public, don't ask that question unless you want an earful. Take a look (via X):

You know what? I'm tired of you and everybody else walking up to me asking what my son is gonna do. Why don't you ask my son what he's gonna do? And you know what you can do for me? You can pack your little bag, both of you, and take a little walk and get your asses out of here.

Before anyone misinterprets the above, I should clarify that John Cena Sr.'s tone was more like he was cutting a promo than actually going off on these wrestling fans. While you may not know it from watching his past appearances on Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription, he worked in professional wrestling as a manager long before his son was one of the biggest names in WWE. I didn't know that until after watching this video, but now watching it back, I can see that he's giving those fans a show:

Can dads committing to kayfabe be another reason why this era of the WWE is so great? If this clip isn't played on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown, I'd be shocked because it's amazing how well John Cena Sr. cut this promo on the fly here. I used to just think the WWE legend was just a natural on the mic, but now I'm beginning to think it was his dad that showed him how it was done long before he became a big name.

John Cena has left WWE fans guessing, and his cryptic posts on social media where he references The Joker or his classic spinner belt haven't been helpful in giving us clues. That said, he's made big promises when delivering promos in the ring, and even going so far as to say he'll "ruin pro wrestling" for fans once he defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The heel turn has received a lot of love from those around the industry, including legends like Hulk Hogan. Even Ric Flair couldn't help but praise Cena after getting called out by the superstar, but some fans are still waiting to see if he can hit the next level in truly turning heel. I'm ready to see him be as brutal as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was to Cody Rhodes last year, but not sure if he has it in him.

Cena will appear on Monday Night Raw on Monday, March 31st, on Netflix at 8:00 p.m. ET. This could be his final televised appearance before WrestleMania 41, so be sure to tune in and see what he has to say.