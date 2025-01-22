Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Teased A WrestleMania 41 Match On Raw, And I Have Two Different Scenarios That Could Get Us There

The “Road to WrestleMania” doesn’t kick off until the Royal Rumble in early February, but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have teased what could be one of the biggest and most personal matches at the upcoming WWE event . During the third episode of Raw on Netflix , the two longtime friends/enemies/former tag team champions had a great promo segment where they alluded to a one-on-one bout at WrestleMania 41 , and I think I know how we can get there.

There are two scenarios that I think could play out over the course of the next few weeks and months as WWE works its way to Las Vegas. The first seems like the most likely and realistic option, while the other is something of a pipe dream of mine that I think could make for one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time, at least for those of us who’ve been following these two since their days as Kevin Steen and El Generico.

(Image credit: WWE)

More Likely: Sami Zayn Doesn't Help Kevin Owens Win The WWE Championship And Loses The Royal Rumble Because Of It

During Sami Zayn’s passionate promo announcing he was participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Kevin Owens came out and essentially made it seem like if Zayn helped him in his ladder match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship the two could main event WrestleMania again. I’ll get more into that scenario next, but having watched wrestling for the better part of 30 years, I think it’s going to take a different and darker path.

Here’s what I THINK is going to happen. Sami is not going to help KO defeat Cody Rhodes, who will retain the WWE Championship and go on to headline WrestleMania for a third year in a row. Owens, pissed off at his friend’s “betrayal” will snap (as he’s prone to do) and prevent Sami from winning the Rumble. Instead of fighting each other for the top belt in the industry, they’ll have a heated singles match with just their pride on the line.

Okay, now that that’s out of the way. Here’s what I WANT to happen on the Road to WrestleMania for these two.

(Image credit: WWE)

Less Likely: Kevin Owens Defeats Cody Rhodes For The WWE Championship And Sami Zayn Wins The Royal Rumble

Though it’s possible that the following could happen, I’m fully aware that I most likely won’t be seeing Kevin Owens defend the WWE Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41. But if that does happen, here’s how I see it going down.

In this scenario, Owens defeats Cody Rhodes (either with or without the help of his longtime friend/rival) and then Zayn pulls off the most unlikely of Royal Rumble victories and ends the night pointing at the big sign hanging from the rafters of Lucas Oil Stadium.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These two have been involved in four previous WrestleMania matches together, both as teammates (WrestleMania 34 and 39) and opponents (WrestleMania 32 and 37), and seeing them meet for the WWE Championship in a one-on-one match would be legendary. There are just so many ways you could go either giving Sami another shocking and emotional moment at the Showcase of the Immortals or having KO beat the mess out of his friend and put the kibosh on sending the fans home happy. I’m game for either route.