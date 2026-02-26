With Bronson Reed Injured, WWE Has 4 Ways To Handle The Vision Moving Forward

Injuries happen all the time in professional wrestling, and that’s never been truer than it is right now as WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania 42. Multiple big-name superstars are on the sidelines, and that’s especially true for The Vision. In recent months, Seth Rollins injured his shoulder and was kicked to the curb, Bron Breakker had emergency hernia surgery, and now Bronson Reed has torn his bicep just days before the upcoming WWE PLE, Elimination Chamber.

The Vision has been worrying about that Masked Man attacking them, but now they have to be more concerned about the wear and tear of wrestling and who might next be out of action. That said, the once-dominant faction is facing a serious crisis, and WWE is going to have to figure something out sooner or later. So, how should the company handle The Vision moving forward? I have some ideas…

Stay The Course And Push Logan And Austin Hard

The most likely, and safest option (well, relatively considering the faction’s injury history) would be for WWE to just keep moving forward and put all the focus on Logan Paul and Austin Theory, the only active members at this point. It’s no secret that The Vision isn’t as strong, stacked, or interesting as it was at full strength, but staying the course would have its benefits. There are a couple of ways the company could go about this.

With the World Tag Team Championship being held by The Usos, a duo The Vision has faced time and time again, you could put Logan and Austin in a program with the decorated champions and maybe some other contenders in the build to WrestleMania. It would be a fun way to keep them in the mix, allow Theory to continue to improve, and give Paul more chances to work the crowd as one of the biggest heels in the company. Speaking of which…

Have Logan And Austin Turn On The Injured Members

Another way to build up The Vision, or at least the healthy members of the faction, would be to have Paul and Theory turn on Breakker and Reed now that they’re on the sidelines. Considering Breakker had hernia surgery in February 2026, per the Wrestling Observer, it’s probably going to be some time before we see the second-generation wrestler back in action, and the same goes for Reed as well. That said, just have their stablemates turn on them and cut some nasty promos in the meantime.

Not only would that make Paul and Theory even more dastardly heels, but it’d also set Breakker and Reed up for some kind of babyface run when they do make their eventual return. It allows the heels to heel it up and keeps the injured guys’ names in the conversation despite not being able to compete. I mean, just imagine the pop from the crowd after weeks of The Vision cutting Breakker and Reed down, only for the two to return and whoop the mess out of them. The crowd would eat it up.

Sure, it’s not reinventing the wheel or anything, but sometimes you don’t need to overthink things like this.

Have Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, And Austin Theory Turn On Each Other

There’s another way WWE could handle the injury-plagued faction, and that involves Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory all turning on each other and everyone going their separate ways. This isn’t the most ideal situation, if I’m being honest, but if the company wants to cut its losses and abandon this whole experiment, this could be an easy way out.

With Brock Lesnar back in action and setting himself up to have a big WrestleMania match come April, Heyman is going to be quite busy as The Beast’s Advocate on the road to Sin City. I mean, just look at how excited and full of life Heyman was when he issued the open challenge for anyone brave (or dumb) enough to challenge his longtime client. There wasn’t that much pep in his step earlier in the night, right? He could just cut the dead weight and go back to his money-maker full-time.

Much like how The Judgment Day is slowly breaking apart, we could have something similar with The Vision now that there are two members left. Have the pressure get the best of Logan and Austin, and finally have them snap at one another. You could have these two implode following a tough loss for the tag titles, and then have a little program where the former allies become enemies. Maybe even have Theory come out as a babyface for a change. Will it work? I don’t know, but it wouldn’t hurt to try.

Keep Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed On TV During The Injuries

One final option would be to simply keep Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on TV while they’re injured, while also making no changes to the status quo of The Vision. Honestly, this seems like the least likely (and least interesting) option, but there are some ways it could work, especially if those injuries don’t leave the two rising stars out of action too terribly long.

At the time of this writing, nothing has been said about Breakker’s recovery, and it’s not yet known if or when Reed will have to go under the knife, so it’s hard to say if this is even a viable option in the short term before The Vision loses what momentum is left. That said, watching these two hold back the urge to go all crazy on someone while cutting a promo would be something to behold. Will it happen? I don’t know. Does anyone want it to happen? That, too, remains a mystery.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for The Vision, both in terms of the healthy members and those sidelined by injuries. As much as I would love to see this faction turn the corner and find its way into a meaningful feud in its current state, it remains to be seen if that’s even a possibility. We shall see...