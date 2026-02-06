WWE Fans Want To Know Who The Masked Man Is, And I Have Some Guesses

It seems like it was just yesterday that we were making Royal Rumble predictions, but little did we know that one of the biggest talking points on the Road to Wrestlemania 42 would be about Bron Breakker and the masked man who viciously attacked him at the start of the match. Yet, like a storyline out of Dallas, we’re here wondering who attacked Bron and prevented the member of the Vision from earning a title shot.

In the hours and days since the mysterious attacker cut Breakker’s time in the rumble short (he lasted a mere 10 seconds), the internet wrestling community has been in full Charlie Kelly-conspiracy-theory-mode, trying to get to the bottom of this. As someone who frequents these Twitter feeds, subreddits, and old-fashioned message boards myself, I’ve come up with some guesses for the masked man’s identity. Let’s get to the bottom of this…

What Fans Are Saying About The Masked Man's Attack

(Image credit: WWE)

Ever since the masked man stomped Bron Breakker and his chances of main-eventing WrestleMania 42, the internet has been going crazy, and by internet, I mean Reddit. There are countless threads on r/Wrasslin, where users are claiming it’s Adam Pearce, others on r/SquaredCircle, where plenty of people have theories of their own from the “really weird Rumble,” and dozens of other threads of people saying it’s everyone from Seth Rollins to Logan Paul.

This is one of the bigger storylines in WWE right now, which is saying something, considering we have the whole Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk angle, a possible fraying of the Judgment Day, and Oba Femi’s utter dominance following the Rumble.

Who I Think Could Be Behind The Mask

(Image credit: WWE)

Could this be WWE’s way of fixing the Vision? Is this setting up the eventual return of Seth Rollins? What about a method of introducing Jake Paul to WWE? Or how about setting the stage for Adam Pearce getting back in the ring? These are some of the possibilities I see for the vicious attack on Bron Breakker at the Royal Rumble.

Come along as I break down some of the strongest candidates and why they do and don’t make sense…

Seth Rollins

(Image credit: WWE / Netflix)

Though Seth Rollins is technically out with an injury (a real one this time), there’s always a chance that the “Visionary” comes off the disabled list and starts a program with Bron Breakker. I mean, Breakker and Rollins’ former Vision stablemates did put a beating on the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion a few months ago, and this could be a way to start that up again.

Even if Rollins wasn’t actually the man behind the mask, WWE can work around that and simply say he was in Saudi Arabia that night or that he was behind a scheme that involved hiring a masked attacker. Stranger things have happened in wrestling, if I’m being honest.

Austin Theory

(Image credit: WWE)

Considering Austin Theory was revealed to be the masked man the last time a mysterious attacker ran through WWE, I can’t help but think he’s a good option. He did appear later in the Rumble, and Theory came in at number 15, meaning he would have had plenty of time to swap outfits and cool down before entering the match.

He has the build, the offense, and a reason to attack Breakker like that. With the second-generation wrestler getting all of the attention from Paul Heyman in recent weeks, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which a bitter and jealous Theory decides to take out his “friend” and get a shot at glory.

Logan Paul

(Image credit: WWE)

Love him or hate him, Logan Paul is one of the best wrestlers in WWE right now. It pains me to say that, but it’s the honest truth. He’s easy to hate and root against, he’s so good in the ring it makes me angry, and he knows how to work a crowd. If I were a betting man (which I’m not), I would put some money on the influencer-turned-wrestler being behind the mask or involved in the attack.

Like Theory, Paul has a lot to gain from turning against his stablemate. He’s not getting as much attention right now, he’s being forced to stand in the background, and he’s not in a championship match. Plus, if WWE is planning on turning Breakker into a superstar and hard-hitting babyface, having Paul as his foil would make it work so much more.

Jake Paul

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jake Paul is currently rehabbing a broken jaw following his December 2025 fight against Anthony Joshua, so he admittedly doesn’t seem like a viable candidate for the masked man, but this is wrestling we’re talking about. While Paul has said his body isn’t cut out for the athleticism his brother uses in the ring, the influencer-turned-boxer has always seemed like someone who would eventually make a run in WWE.

Is this it? Is the attack on Breakker the catalyst for Paul to make the jump to the squared circle? I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he entered the fray to help his brother have a better shot at winning the Rumble or at least take the Vision member out of the picture.

Adam Pearce

(Image credit: YouTube)

Though Adam Pearce hasn’t wrestled a competitive match since hanging up his boots back in 2014 (I don’t count those awful matches in WWE from a few years ago), let’s not forget that he was a tough SOB in the ring back in the day. With Pearce’s feud with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker heating up in recent weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if the WWE official took matters into his own hands at the Rumble.

Even if Pearce wasn’t the one who pulled off the stomp and superkick, he could have very well hired the man behind the mask to do his bidding. This could very well be leading towards a WrestleMania 42 match where Pearce puts his guy up against Heyman and Breakker with some kind of stipulation involved.

Though I don’t know if the identity of WWE’s masked man will be revealed on Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks, I plan on checking out each episode with my Netflix subscription so I don’t miss out when it happens!