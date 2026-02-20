Bianca Belair And Bad Bunny Were Rumored For WrestleMania, But One Now Seems Way More Likely

WrestleMania 42 is rapidly approaching, and as the WWE allegedly scrambles to find a reason to get butts in seats and generate more hype around the event, lots of rumors are circling about big names. We've heard since the Super Bowl that Bad Bunny might be appearing, and we've been waiting for Bianca Belair to return, and now there are updates on both.

Bad Bunny last appeared in the WWE when Backlash was in Puerto Rico in 2023, and he had a street fight against Damian Priest. As for Bianca, she's been out with a broken knuckle since after WrestleMania 41. Now, it's looking like one may be showing up to Las Vegas for a big match, and it may not be the person readers expect.

I think once the Royal Rumble came and went and Bianca Belair still hadn't returned to the WWE, wrestling fans began to be really concerned. She's approaching close to the year mark for being out with a broken knuckle, which may not sound all that bad to the average person. Unfortunately, Belair revealed it's much more complicated than one might think, and she just had surgery that will keep her off television and PLE's for a while:

This doesn't seem like a work, because what could the WWE stand to gain from Bianca Belair unexpectedly returning at WrestleMania 42? This injury is legit, and apparently it's going to take a while for her to get right and back in the company. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery, because she's too good and too much of an icon to be sidelined for this long.

Rumors about Bad Bunny returning to the WWE have gone on for weeks, with a lot of chatter and hope from other superstars that he'll be taking on Logan Paul. Now we have a meaningful update, courtesy of WrestleVotes radio on Fightful Select.

Word is that the WWE is talking with Bad Bunny's team about him appearing at WrestleMania 42, and that conversations are said to be "positive." I'm not too surprised to hear that, especially considering that the singer openly stated he wants to return.

Of course, even if Bad Bunny wants to return to the WWE, I'm sure there are a lot more factors at play than just his want. He has a whole team behind him, and is just on the heels of winning a Grammy and performing in one of the most-viewed Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history. As wild as it is to say, he'd be doing the wrestling company a huge favor by showing up to its event on such short notice, especially with little time to prepare. It has to make sense for both sides, so I can understand why it isn't immediately a done deal.

WrestleMania 42 streams live on ESPN Unlimited on April 18th and 19th. We'll see how the two nights play out and what other unexpected faces end up showing up for a match.