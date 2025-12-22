Dominik Mysterio Was Injured At The AAA Event, And The Latest Update Is Ominous

Dominik Mysterio narrowly avoided missing significant time earlier this year, but this go-around, he may not be so lucky. The wrestler allegedly suffered an injury over the weekend during a AAA event, and the latest update on the situation sounds ominous.

Dirty Dom was tag-teaming with El Grande Americano in Mexico over the weekend in a main event match vs. Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix. WrestlingNews.co reported that the event ended with Dom favoring his arm, and he appeared to be unable to use it. The latest update on the wrestler came from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, and it doesn't sound great:

He was hurting today, and he’s going to get examined. Normally, you would go to TV and get examined. There’s no TV until a week from Monday. I was told he’s getting examined at some point this week, probably by a doctor there to see what’s wrong with his shoulder. It’s premature to say anything as far as the severity of it, but shoulder injuries are very common, and it’s probably not a good thing. It could be Penta who’s touch and go. Seth needed surgery. Hopefully, he doesn’t need surgery right now, because that would put him out for months. Right now, we don’t know.

Right now is the window of time in which it's the worst for a WWE superstar to get injured. Not that there's ever an ideal time, but with WrestleMania season just around the corner, being out for months could easily mean he won't be ready for WrestleMania 42 in April.

Mysterio is currently the WWE's Intercontinental Champion, after defeating John Cena in their rematch ahead of the legend's final main event. He also holds the AAA Mega Championship, so his absence for any significant period poses booking issues for both organizations.

Rey Mysterio's son has come a long way in the WWE, having gone from his father's tag-team partner to arguably the best Latino wrestler currently working in professional wrestling. He also went from being a wrestler that even someone whose sweet grandma would boo, to one of the fan favorites. It sucks to have him suffer any setback, especially with major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania on the horizon.

All this to say, we don't know how injured Dominik Mysterio is or whether he'll miss a lot of time. As mentioned, watching Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription to get an update won't do any good, since the upcoming episode was pre-taped in Boston on December 16th. So if Dom is competing and hopping around in the ring, remember that was before his injury.

Hopefully, he's on the mend, and we get a positive update that Dom will be available sooner rather than later on the 2026 TV schedule. Shoulder injuries can be all over the place in terms of seriousness, so hopefully this is something he can right with some well-deserved rest over the holidays.