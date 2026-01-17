Marvel TV Boss Just Commented On Disney+'s WandaVision Spinoff, And I’m Even More Excited For VisionQuest Now
Vision is finally getting his own show this year.
2026 is such a big year for the MCU, and I’m not just talking about Avengers: Doomsday. Aside from the big-screen event film, there’s quite a few upcoming Marvel TV shows expected to be on the 2026 TV schedule including the return of Paul Bettany’s Vision following the events in WandaVision, and a recent update has me more hyped for the spinoff.
VisionQuest has been on our radar since it started development back in 2022, and it’s finally expected to land on Disney+ in late 2026. Brad Winderbaum, who is Marvel Studios’ Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, made some comments about what to expect about the series on The Official Marvel Podcast. Check it out:
It’s actually wild to think about, but the last appearance of Vision in the MCU was in the series finale of WandaVision back in 2021, when he was split into two versions: White Vision and Hex Vision (the latter of which faded away). WandaVision ended with us wondering what happened to White Vision, and we’ll finally find out in VisionQuest.
When Winderbaum spoke about VisionQuest, he gave a lot of props to the show’s creator Terry Matalas, who notably worked on Star Trek: Picard, for knowing the “lore” like the back of his hand, and weaving it into the TV show in “clever ways.” The Marvel TV boss also said this:
Yeah, I’m ready to see this! I love when Marvel can fuse great storytelling with the fun beats of the genre, and it sounds like VisionQuest has this. James Spader, of course, has played Ultron in the MCU since the second Avengers movie, and is technically Vision’s dad/creator. (It was reported the actor would return to his role back in August 2024, per The Hollywood Reporter). I’m so curious how Marvel plans to approach this story. Here’s what else Winderbaum said about what’s coming:
Along with Bettany and Spader coming back to the MCU, there’s a few newcomers that will be part of Marvel Television for the first time for the series. Star Trek: Picard’s Todd Stashwick is rumored to play a villain named Paladin, who is hunting Vision, and The Fall Of House of Usher’s T’Nia Miller will play a powerful robot named Jocosta. Battlestar Galactica’s Mary McDonnell has been cast in an unknown role as well.
VisionQuest was characterized as the final installment of an MCU trilogy that started with WandaVision, and continued in 2024 with Agatha All Along. We have to wonder if Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda or Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha will be in the series too, especially after Hahn mentioned having “unfinished business” with her character. There’s a lot of exciting potential for VisionQuest as we await its premiere in the second half of the year.
