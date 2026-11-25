WWE moved away from Survivor Series’ traditional format of all multi-man matches in the mid 90s. I get where Vince McMahon and company were coming from. It’s harder to build when you have so many moving parts, and it was harder to get people to buy PPVs back in the day without world title matches. In an effort to get back to the spirit of Survivor Series, Triple H has used a men’s and women’s WarGames match the last few years to keep that 5 on 5 format, but the event doesn't have quite the same prestige it once did. This year, however, he also threw in an old school Survivor Series elimination match, and the build has been the best thing on WWE television in months.

Seriously, if you have not been watching the segments for the United States versus Mexico match over the past several weeks, you have missed out big time. Cody Rhodes was picked as captain of the United States team. He quickly added CM Punk, who promptly appointed himself as co-captain. Since then, they’ve been trying to fill out the roster, and it’s led to a nice showcase for team members LA Knight and Je’Von Evans, as well as a fun segment with proposed team member The Miz and maybe the best segment of the entire year with a 70-something year old Hacksaw Jim Duggan who joined the team and then promptly quit after seeing a highlight reel of their Mexican opponents. I cannot freaking wait for the match, especially after Seth Rollins was added to maximize the drama.

Fortunately, there are some other exciting matches to look forward to, as well. The men’s War Games will feature the Bloodline against the 946, the latter of whom feel like they’re building some real momentum and are an actual threat to win. The women’s War Games match hasn’t had quite the same build, but it still features some top talent and should be a good showcase for younger talent as well. Throw in a pretty compelling Women’s World Championship match with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, and the card is really pretty solid.

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Before I get into what I think is going to happen in each match, you can check out how I’ve done on predictions. I’ve given my take ahead of every PLE since WrestleMania 38, and while I’m not going to main event WrestleMania with this win-loss record, I could be competing for a midcard championship. Here’s a quick snapshot of the bigger WWE PLEs this year, as well as the overall record…

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Wins Losses '26 Royal Rumble 2 2 WrestleMania 42 11 2 '26 SummerSlam 8 3 '26 Money In The Bank 3 2 Overall 246 98

Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight and Seth Rollins) vs Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fénix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano) In A Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

With all due respect to Team Mexico and especially Penta who currently holds the Money In The Bank Briefcase, this match is lopsided on paper. Cody, CM Punk and Seth are three of the biggest stars in the entire company, and Rhdoes especially does not lose unless it’s in a very key spot or in service of building to something larger or very memorably at WrestleMania 39, both. This match, however, feels like it’s really building toward something larger. It feels like a Mega Powers explode situation.

There’s been so much talk about Cody Rhodes possibly turning heel after punting Randy Orton, but I think it’s more likely we’re going to see CM Punk turn on Cody, or potentially turn full heel, as he’s clearly irate about Rhodes adding his longtime enemy Seth Rollins to the team. At minimum, the story of this match is going to be about the simmering tension between Rhodes, Punk and Rollins. Now, does that mean they’re going to actually lose the match? Not necessarily.

They could fight amongst themselves and wind up with some shock eliminations, or they could fight through the tension and win, pushing the inevitable turn further down the road.

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Predicted Winner: Team Mexico

Liv Morgan (Champ) vs Becky Lynch For The Women’s World Championship

I feel like the long-term goal here is to move us into a feud with Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. Rumors have swirled that Perez was originally slated to win Money In The Bank. She appeared in Morgan’s backstage segment with her this past Monday. Lynch has talked about how Judgment Day is holding her back. She’s clearly going to play a factor here in some way. It would be easy to say she’ll turn on Morgan and cost her the belt, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

First, I don’t think there’s been enough teasing of a Judgment Day break-up. Fans have speculated about it forever, but we haven’t gotten nearly enough friction since Finn left to maximize the possible payoff here. Doing it now would be underbaked and stupid. Second, I think what Roxanne actually wants is a shot at the title, and she’s going to ruin that if Morgan loses the title. So, I think she’s going to help her ensure Liv keeps it.

Throw in the fact that Liv is already committed to the John Cena classic, and I feel pretty confident she’s going to hold onto the belt here.

Predicted Winner: Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley vs Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley w/ B-Fab in Women’s War Games

For the longest time, I was sure we were headed toward an Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair break-up, but curiously, WWE really hasn’t teased much friction between the two lately, not since Tatum Paxley's early main roster promotion. Without that dynamic, this really just feels like a run of the mill babyfaces vs heels match that we would get at a house show.

Maybe there’s an angle I’m not seeing here or one that will emerge during the show, but absent that, I’m going to pick the babyfaces because when in doubt, always pick the babyfaces. That’s just a standard wrestling rule, and given I think there’s a potential for a lot of heels to win on this card, it makes even more sense to go with the babyfaces.

Predicted Winner: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa) vs The 946 (Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima)

This is the moment where we find out how WWE really feels about 946 and Royce Keys. They’ve been the primary antagonists on the show for months and have been presented like really dangerous and unhinged monsters we should take seriously. If they lose here, it kind of feels like that’s the end. I mean I’m not saying they’re going to get released, but it feels like that’s the end of the audience taking them seriously. They’re the ones stepping up and trying to prove they’re main event players. If they lose in their first big PLE match trying to do that, then that tells the audience all they need to know.

I think WWE believes in them more than that. I think they also believe in the recently added Cruz Montana, and I think they see the 946 as another chance to push Carmelo. They really need this win in a way the Bloodline doesn’t, and if they do win, it would make all the sense in the world to build toward Keys getting a legit title shot at Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns. He would be a big underdog in that match, but he would at least be coming off some momentum from a victory here.

I think the 946 really needs to win, but WWE also almost never has the Bloodline actually lose. So, do I feel confident about this? No.

Predicted Winner: The 946