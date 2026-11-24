In the last couple of years, when Walt Disney Animation has released a movie during its long-coveted Thanksgiving slot, it's been a sequel that became a $1 billion hit. However, it's been a long while since the House of Mouse released an original title that really cast a magical spell on audiences. I was hopeful about the next upcoming Disney movie, Hexed, especially after seeing the first reactions. But now that the reviews are here, I'm afraid we might have to wait longer for another real Disney winner.

It's never especially a great sign when a studio lifts its review embargo the day before a movie is set to release. As the reviews roll in this morning, there are a lot of complaints about it. Let's start with the thoughts of Roger Ebert's Peter Sobczynski:

On the one hand, it’s bright and colorful, with enough goofiness and action to serve as an acceptable diversion for family audiences over the long holiday weekend. But it’s hobbled by an overly familiar story that never really does anything to make it memorable.

Hexed is the first non-sequel to come out from Walt Disney Animation since 2023's Wish, which earned a 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and made just $254 million worldwide. It's too early to call this movie's true RT score, but there's similarly middling reception so far. AV Club's Jacob Oller had this to say:

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The basic beats of the ensuing adventure are painfully predictable, with all the rescue attempts, training sequences, familial bonding moments, and climactic showdowns coming right on cue. But these checkboxes aren’t just predictable, they’re the most obvious versions of themselves.

The movie features Hailee Steinfeld voicing a rebellious teenage witch named Billie, as she finds out she has magical powers. Rashida Jones voices her overprotective mom, and Jodie Foster voices the movie's villainous witch, Celeste. The movie was co-written by Walt Disney Animation's CCO Jared Bush and Moana 2's Dana Ledoux Miller.

Both of these reviews seem to sing a similar tune. They seem to find Hexed to be predictable and pretty unimaginative. The Guardian's Benjamin Lee had comparable thoughts, writing these words to go with his two-out-of-five-star review:

Like Wish, it’s a film clearly crafted by people who have deep affection for the Disney back catalogue but who can’t quite turn reverence for what came before into any real idea of where to take things going forward. Again, there’s something too calculated and businesslike, with nods to previous films and regurgitated life lessons, and while Disney adventures have always emerged from a Goliath-sized mega-corporation, the best ones can make you briefly forget that.

Then there's Variety's Guy Lodge, who pointed out how Hexed is perhaps particularly disappointing in the wake of the stop-motion movie Wildwood, which came out last month. Here are some of his thoughts:

From its cookie-cutter characterization to its throwback design elements to a soundtrack embellished with well-known pop songs, the film is altogether too risk-averse to threaten classic status.

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han had more positive things to say about Hexed, but made a point of saying the visuals dazzled her more than the storyline itself. In her words:

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More than as a fairy tale, an inspirational fable or a complex exploration of the bonds between mothers and daughters, Hexed shines brightest as a travelogue through an enchanting world only accessible through the portal of a screen. If that’s not enough to make for a new cinematic classic, it’s more than enough to make for a pleasurably transportive trip to the theater.

It's certainly worth pointing out that Hexed will likely be much more of a hit with its target audience of young girls. That remains to be seen, but not all the reviews are bummers. The Wrap's Amelia Emberwing celebrated the movie's girl power and made these comments:

This is a film that is boldly sure of its own identity, and refuses to be anything other than blissfully witchy and womanly. The girl power aspects never extend into girl-bossery, and the film offers not just exciting normals that should be discussed more often in young adult media, but an ending that, while the logical conclusion of the story, also goes against traditional Disney norms and the standard teen movie tropes.

With regard to the box office, Hexed is projected to make around $40 million behind the new Hunger Games, which isn't great. As a lifelong Disney fan who wants to support original animation and see it thrive, I'm concerned. The studio really needed an original hit, and so far the news isn't trending up.

As with all reviews we talk about, we definitely recommend you check out the movie anyway, especially if you were already looking forward to it. Who knows, maybe you'll disagree? Oh, and Hexed has a Lilo & Stitch short before the movie not to miss. Hexed hits theaters on Wednesday!