Disney Really Needed A Hit With Hexed. The First Reviews Have Me Concerned
Critics aren't bewitched by this one.
In the last couple of years, when Walt Disney Animation has released a movie during its long-coveted Thanksgiving slot, it's been a sequel that became a $1 billion hit. However, it's been a long while since the House of Mouse released an original title that really cast a magical spell on audiences. I was hopeful about the next upcoming Disney movie, Hexed, especially after seeing the first reactions. But now that the reviews are here, I'm afraid we might have to wait longer for another real Disney winner.
It's never especially a great sign when a studio lifts its review embargo the day before a movie is set to release. As the reviews roll in this morning, there are a lot of complaints about it. Let's start with the thoughts of Roger Ebert's Peter Sobczynski:
Hexed is the first non-sequel to come out from Walt Disney Animation since 2023's Wish, which earned a 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and made just $254 million worldwide. It's too early to call this movie's true RT score, but there's similarly middling reception so far. AV Club's Jacob Oller had this to say:
The movie features Hailee Steinfeld voicing a rebellious teenage witch named Billie, as she finds out she has magical powers. Rashida Jones voices her overprotective mom, and Jodie Foster voices the movie's villainous witch, Celeste. The movie was co-written by Walt Disney Animation's CCO Jared Bush and Moana 2's Dana Ledoux Miller.
Both of these reviews seem to sing a similar tune. They seem to find Hexed to be predictable and pretty unimaginative. The Guardian's Benjamin Lee had comparable thoughts, writing these words to go with his two-out-of-five-star review:
Then there's Variety's Guy Lodge, who pointed out how Hexed is perhaps particularly disappointing in the wake of the stop-motion movie Wildwood, which came out last month. Here are some of his thoughts:
The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han had more positive things to say about Hexed, but made a point of saying the visuals dazzled her more than the storyline itself. In her words:
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It's certainly worth pointing out that Hexed will likely be much more of a hit with its target audience of young girls. That remains to be seen, but not all the reviews are bummers. The Wrap's Amelia Emberwing celebrated the movie's girl power and made these comments:
With regard to the box office, Hexed is projected to make around $40 million behind the new Hunger Games, which isn't great. As a lifelong Disney fan who wants to support original animation and see it thrive, I'm concerned. The studio really needed an original hit, and so far the news isn't trending up.
As with all reviews we talk about, we definitely recommend you check out the movie anyway, especially if you were already looking forward to it. Who knows, maybe you'll disagree? Oh, and Hexed has a Lilo & Stitch short before the movie not to miss. Hexed hits theaters on Wednesday!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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