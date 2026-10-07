Full 2026 Money In The Bank Predictions Including Roman Reigns, LA Knight And Judgment Day Drama

There has clearly been a push behind the scenes in WWE to get younger and fresher. We’ve seen a ton of NXT call ups over the last year, and Money In The Bank is a great example of those performers being put into huge spots. Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Lash Legend and of course, Oba Femi are all thirty of younger and getting major shine at one of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year. That’s not by happenstance.

Now, whether this is actually the moment for the rising stars is another question entirely. Kevin Owens and CM Punk are definitely not under thirty and are strong candidates to win Money In The Bank. Roman Reigns will likely, as per usual, close the show with his championship match, and we may even see Becky Lynch walk out of New Orleans with The Women’s World Championship. I’m not promising WWE is betting everything on the next generation.

They just might though. Trick Williams and Stephanie Vaquer are both in their early thirties. They both already hold gold, and they both seem like cornerstones of WWE’s future. Oba Femi may also further solidify himself as the biggest star in the entire company’s future with a high profile win here. There’s also a strong chance that Roxanne Perez could have a huge moment where she breaks out of her Judgment Day stablemates’ shadows.

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Let’s talk about what I think is going to happen, but before I do that, here’s a quick look at my predictions for the biggest PLEs so far this year, as well as my overall record for every pay per view since I started at WrestleMania 38.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Wins Losses '26 Royal Rumble 2 2 WrestleMania 42 11 2 '26 SummerSlam 8 3 Overall Record 241 94

Men’s Money In The Bank: Je’Von Evans vs Bron Breakker vs Trick Williams vs Penta vs CM Punk vs Kevin Owens

The WWE Championship picture on SmackDown right now is a glorious mess, and this Money In The Bank match would arguably be even more compelling if it swapped out Je’Von, Bron and Penta for Gunther, Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano. I’m not saying Evans, Breakker and Penta don't deserve their spots here. I’m just saying the idea of someone on SmackDown having the briefcase is way more compelling from a storyline standpoint than someone on Raw. Could Evans, Breaker or Penta win this match? It’s certainly possible. Penta especially seems like he’s ready to take the next step and become World Champion, but I just don’t know that I see Roman Reigns’ championship run ending with a cash-in. I think when he goes down, he’s going to go down in a traditional match with a build up.

That leaves Trick Williams, CM Punk and Kevin Owens on the SmackDown side. There’s a part of me that thinks WWE could supercharge Williams’ ascent to the main eventer by giving him the briefcase. His cocky style is certainly a good fit for it, but he’s just so disconnected from the world championship scene right now. I think more than likely it’s between CM Punk and Kevin Owens, and to me, Owens is the way more exciting option. He’s recently back from injury and red hot. He’s never won the WWE Championship, and the title is currently held by his buddy Sami Zayn. There’s just so much fun storytelling to be had there.

Predicted Winner: Kevin Owens

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Women’s Money In The Bank: Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice vs Roxanne Perez vs Jacy Jayne vs Lash Legend vs Tiffany Stratton

With the exception of Tiffany Stratton, there are very fair questions about whether anyone else in this match is ready for the world championship scene. Lola Vice has been on the main roster for like a month and isn’t getting big reactions from the crowd yet, despite strong in-ring work. Lash Legend is a beast in the ring but has spent most of her main roster run in a tag team with Nia Jax. She needs to develop a little bit more. Sol Ruca has had a short run with the Intercontinental Championship, but it resulted in a lot of questions about whether she was ready for such a big spot. I’m a huge Jacy Jayne fan, but her time with the Women’s United States Championship just began, and she’s not ready for two belts. Roxanne Perez has spent most of her main roster run in Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s shadows, mostly supporting their storylines rather than building things on her own.

All of those concerns with the other superstars should probably lead me to pick Tiffany Stratton here. The case for her is pretty obvious too. She’s not only a capable world champion, but she’s also developing a budding friendship with WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, which would make a cash-in on her a really good story arc for both women. I should lock in and pick her, but I just don’t know if WWE is going to put the Money In The Bank briefcase on her again after she just won it a few years ago.

I think the best story for WWE to tell here involves Roxanne Perez. If Triple H wants to inject new blood and excitement into Judgment Day, the best way to do it is by ramping up the interpersonal drama. That means giving this win to Roxanne. I don’t know if she’s ready, but the talent is there. I’d like to see WWE bet big on someone new.

Predicted Winner: Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed

The most compelling matches are always the ones where it’s hard to imagine either guy losing. Oba Femi is obviously the future. He’s the overwhelming favorite to win next year’s Royal Rumble and could have won this year. It would be a surprise if he wasn’t a World Champion by the time next year’s WrestleMania is finished. Triple H and company seem very committed to pushing him as high and as fast as possible. He can’t lose, at least without very protection via some kind of shenanigans.

Bronson Reed, however, is also a guy who looks headed for big things. He beat Roman Reigns in a 1v1 match and stole his shoes prior to his injury, and now that he’s back, he’s been booked like an unstoppable monster. In a perfect world, WWE wouldn’t have him take a loss so quickly. It’s better for everyone if he keeps his aura up.

I think the long-term goal is Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker; so, I think that means Femi needs to beat Reed here. There’s a chance they punt and have some Vision interference to set up a rematch, but I think they’re probably just gonna put Femi over. Expect it to be a vicious match in which Reed gets in a lot of offense though.

Predicted Winner: Oba Femi

Stephanie Vaquer (Champion) vs Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch for The Women’s World Championship

I don’t think this feud is going to end with this match. The title has already bounced around a few times, and it’ll keep bouncing around no matter who wins this. Long-term, however, I think the title is going to end up back on Liv Morgan because I think Roxanne Perez is going to win Money In The Bank. That’s the highest upside story everyone can tell, at least from a character development standpoint.

Am I confident that’s what is going to happen here though? Not at all. If someone else wins Money In The Bank, I’m going to feel really skeptical about my own prediction. Even if Roxanne wins, I’m going to stay skeptical about my prediction. All three of these women would make fine champions, and all three of them are roughly the same amount of over right now. There’s no bad path for Triple H and the writers to pick.

Predicted Winner: Liv Morgan

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs LA Knight for The World Heavyweight Championship

I don’t really know what to say here. I’ve been buying LA Knight stock since he changed his name from Max Dupri. The Megastar has so much charisma and is so much fun to watch. I really want to see him finally get his world championship moment, but we also need to be honest about the facts on the ground. He’s still popular with fans, but he’s not the most over guy on the entire roster anymore. I guess a win could change that and supercharge his momentum, but it doesn’t feel like we steadily built to this moment with him. It feels like we built to like five other moments that we didn’t take advantage of and then built halfway back up to here.

It also doesn’t really seem like this is how Roman Reigns is going to lose his championship. We’re halfway to next year’s WrestleMania, and it feels like the highest upside for a main event is the Tribal Chief holding the title and facing his next challenger… like maybe Oba Femi?

There’s a possibility Royce Keys could interfere here and cost Roman the championship to further the Bloodline feud with The 946. I’m definitely leaving open that possibility, but from my vantage point, I think that’s unlikely. I think Reigns retains again, and us LA Knight fans are once again left wondering whether his moment will ever come.

Predicted Winner: Roman Reigns