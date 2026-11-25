This past weekend was massive for Miley Cyrus, as the fan-favorite pop singer officially tied the knot with longtime partner Maxx Morando. Cyrus and Morando got married in Palm Springs on Saturday, November 21, where their friends and family were present. Among the attendees was Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from whom she was previously estranged. By all accounts, everyone seemed to have an enjoyable time during the ceremony though, interestingly, Miley made a significant choice as far as her dad was concerned.

A long-held matrimonial tradition is for a bride to be walked down the aisle by her father, yet that wasn’t the case when it came to Cyrus’ wedding. Cyrus’ mother, Tish held that particular honor, which she confirmed in a tribute post sometime after the wedding. Tish took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos in honor of her daughter’s 34th birthday, which was on November 23, and she also shared a lovely caption to commemorate the occasion. Check out the message down below:

I always forget how many memories we make in just one year. So many amazing moments being your Mom , But nothing will ever compare to walking you down the aisle on your wedding day. I love you so very much and Maxxy too….. Happy 34th Birthday Little

Cyrus’ decision to have her mom walk her down the aisle is definitely big, but it also seems to speak volumes about the depths of their relationship. The mother-daughter duo have also seemed quite close, so it does track that Miley would bestow such an honor upon her mother. However, from the outside looking in, Billy Ray doesn’t seem torn up about not having taken that sacred stroll with his little girl. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer took to his own Instagram to share some sweet thoughts about Miley’s wedding on her birthday:

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My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love ❤️ [Miley,] words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! [Maxx] I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!

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Billy Ray Cyrus’ mere presence at the wedding represents a major milestone, given the former family drama he and Miley were entangled in. The father and daughter reportedly experienced a rift in their relationship after Billy Ray and Tish’s 2022 divorce. Also, in early 2025, Billy Ray and son Trace – whom he adopted after marrying Tish – were apparently on the outs, based on a candid letter Trace shared on social media. While Miley didn’t open up publicly about the situation, insiders claimed she was looking to distance herself from the family drama. Throughout the estrangement, Billy Ray also paid tribute to Miley and, while it allegedly took some time, the two mended fences.

As far as Cyrus and Morando’s wedding goes, the event has generated quite a bit of buzz. Fans took notice early into the weekend when Cyrus’ stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared sweet pics from her rehearsal dinner. Cyrus herself later dropped some photos after the event, which coincided with the revelation that she paid tribute to late godmother Dolly Parton by having “Love Is Like a Butterfly” played during the ceremony. Later on, there was also a bit of a brouhaha regarding a guest breaking the all-black dress code.

It would appear that Miley Cyrus managed to have the special day she wanted with Maxx Morando, and it’s hard not to feel excited for the happy couple. Not only that, but it’s also lovely that regardless of assigned roles during the ceremony, both Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were present for the nuptials as well.