The Story Behind Filming The Forging Of The One Ring In Rings Of Power Is Funnier Than I Expected
One ring to rule them all, and one funny story to go with it.
Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are ahead! You can stream the entire third season with an Amazon Prime subscription now.
Sauron is one of the most legendary villains, and in Season 3 of The Rings of Power, we’ve really gotten to see him ascend to that level as he crafts the One Ring. In the seventh episode of the season airing on the 2026 TV schedule, he finally forged the terrifying piece of jewelry that causes a whole lot of problems in Middle-earth. While it was an epic moment to watch on TV, it turns out the story behind filming it is hilarious.
Knowing how much Charlie Vickers cares about Sauron and telling this story, I knew forging the One Ring would be a big moment for him behind the scenes. It’s also just objectively a huge moment in the season both from a lore perspective and a logistics perspective, seeing as the sequence from when he starts to forge the ring to the moment he puts it on is well over ten minutes long. When I asked Vickers about filming this, he told me why it was so exciting and rewarding to do:
I can only imagine how long it took. Plus, it must have been exhausting, considering he was hammering the ring for quite some time. To that point, Vickers told me that while Sauron’s reward was the ring, his reward as an actor was simply getting to the end of the scene, as he said:
Alright, here’s where things get funny. As the Sauron actor was telling me this story, he went on a small tangent about the gloves he was wearing. It turns out he busted through one of them while filming all of this. However, if you want to know why, he hilariously can’t give you that answer:
I’d like to point out, and you can see this in the video above, that when Charlie Vickers said he didn’t know why he busted his glove open, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Celeborn and was sitting right next to him, burst out laughing. It really was hilarious, too. That’s because here we have arguably one of the most intense and anticipated moments in Rings of Power history, and the star of it – the man who plays Sauron – recalling said story in a very casual, chill and funny way.
Plus, the plot twist at the end of him breaking the glove and having no idea how he did it really was the nail in the coffin that got both me and the Celeborn actor giggling during the interview.
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Anyway, silliness aside, this sequence is epic in Rings of Power. Vickers is so commanding as Sauron, and watching him forge the One Ring was surreal in a lot of ways. We’ve seen the iconic ring in The Lord of the Rings movies, and the last three seasons of Rings of Power have been building to it. So, to finally watch Sauron bring it into existence was incredible. And honestly, the funny story behind it makes it even better.
Now, considering we know Rings of Power Season 4 is happening, here’s hoping we get more legendary moments like this one and more silly stories behind them.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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