Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are ahead! You can stream the entire third season with an Amazon Prime subscription now.

Sauron is one of the most legendary villains, and in Season 3 of The Rings of Power, we’ve really gotten to see him ascend to that level as he crafts the One Ring . In the seventh episode of the season airing on the 2026 TV schedule , he finally forged the terrifying piece of jewelry that causes a whole lot of problems in Middle-earth. While it was an epic moment to watch on TV, it turns out the story behind filming it is hilarious.

Knowing how much Charlie Vickers cares about Sauron and telling this story, I knew forging the One Ring would be a big moment for him behind the scenes. It’s also just objectively a huge moment in the season both from a lore perspective and a logistics perspective, seeing as the sequence from when he starts to forge the ring to the moment he puts it on is well over ten minutes long. When I asked Vickers about filming this, he told me why it was so exciting and rewarding to do:

It was amazing. It was twofold because like three seasons and getting to the point, like the seminal moment, was – that felt like a huge deal. But also getting to the end of that sequence, right? Because it's a long sequence when you watch it. It was a long sequence to film.

I can only imagine how long it took. Plus, it must have been exhausting, considering he was hammering the ring for quite some time. To that point, Vickers told me that while Sauron’s reward was the ring, his reward as an actor was simply getting to the end of the scene, as he said:

As Charlie, I also had a reward. My reward at the end of it was I get to hold the ring and lift up the ring, and finally say the ring poem. Because before that, it was a lot of hammering and a lot of broken hammers and blistering.

Alright, here’s where things get funny. As the Sauron actor was telling me this story, he went on a small tangent about the gloves he was wearing. It turns out he busted through one of them while filming all of this. However, if you want to know why, he hilariously can’t give you that answer:

And there was one bit where, you know, when I'm like smashing the thing, oh, and the lava is raining down on me, and I have to go, ‘Ah! My hand's really hot,’ and I take off my gloves. I smashed my hand through the end of the glove. Like I just busted the glove open because, um, I don't know why that happens, but it was exhausting. So it was incredible.

I’d like to point out, and you can see this in the video above, that when Charlie Vickers said he didn’t know why he busted his glove open, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Celeborn and was sitting right next to him, burst out laughing. It really was hilarious, too. That’s because here we have arguably one of the most intense and anticipated moments in Rings of Power history, and the star of it – the man who plays Sauron – recalling said story in a very casual, chill and funny way.

Plus, the plot twist at the end of him breaking the glove and having no idea how he did it really was the nail in the coffin that got both me and the Celeborn actor giggling during the interview.

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Anyway, silliness aside, this sequence is epic in Rings of Power. Vickers is so commanding as Sauron, and watching him forge the One Ring was surreal in a lot of ways. We’ve seen the iconic ring in The Lord of the Rings movies , and the last three seasons of Rings of Power have been building to it. So, to finally watch Sauron bring it into existence was incredible. And honestly, the funny story behind it makes it even better.

Now, considering we know Rings of Power Season 4 is happening, here’s hoping we get more legendary moments like this one and more silly stories behind them.