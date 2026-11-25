Shortly it debuted back in 2009, Ryan Murphy's campy musical comedy Glee became a sensation. The series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) broke barriers in regards to LGBTQ+ representation, and also featured plenty of memorable musical numbers. The show has also been associated with a number of tragedies, with three main cast members having died, starting with Cory Monteith's death back in 2013. There's been chatter online about the "Glee curse" and now Tina actress Jenna Ushkowitz has issued a heartfelt response about that discourse.

Monteith's death broke the heart of fans and his coworkers alike, with the cast quickly putting together a tribute episode in the midst of their grief. Since then there's been more tragedies with this talented ensemble, such as Naya Rivera's death in 2020. While appearing on the podcast We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson, Ushkowitz shared her emotional reaction to folks insensitively talking about the Glee curse

My response to the Glee curse, as it’s always been, is we are human. And to hear that people see this as a collective curse that’s like, ‘Who’s next?’ is so unkind. And it shows the way in which we are able to just sit behind our computers and type off whatever we think we’re feeling in that moment without really connecting to what’s behind it and who’s on the other side.

Talk about honesty. While folks online might be talking about the show's curse with levity, the experience of those who actually worked on Glee is another one entirely. Real people died, not characters, which has been a source for quite a bit of pain by the rest of the cast. Those feelings remain to this day, case in point being Harry Shum Jr. honoring Naya Rivera this season on Dancing with the Stars.

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In addition to the death of Rivera and Monteith, Puck actor Mark Salling committed suicide back in 2018 before going to prison for possession of child sexual abuse imagery. What's more, an entire docuseries called The Price of Glee was released in 2023 examining the "curse." In the same podcast, Jenna Ushkowitz spoke more about the pain and grief that the cast has dealt with, offering:

We lost friends. People grieve those people. This is not something that’s, like, ‘Who’s next? This is a game.’ It’s not.

The internet can be a cruel place, and the discourse about the Glee curse has clearly been painful for the cast. The tragic loss of their coworkers is hard enough, but the light-hearted chatter about these deaths has clearly created more pain for the members of the William McKinley High School Glee Club. Hopefully Ushkowitz's comments will circulate online, and help to quiet that type of talk.

Glee is streaming in its entirety over on Hulu, while fans patiently wait for news about Ryan Murphy's potential reboot. Our thoughts continue to be with the cast as they process their grief.