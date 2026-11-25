Someone Asked Jenna Ushkowitz About The Online ‘Glee Curse’ Chatter After So Many People Have Died
The Ryan Murphy show is associated with a number of real-life tragedies.
Shortly it debuted back in 2009, Ryan Murphy's campy musical comedy Glee became a sensation. The series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) broke barriers in regards to LGBTQ+ representation, and also featured plenty of memorable musical numbers. The show has also been associated with a number of tragedies, with three main cast members having died, starting with Cory Monteith's death back in 2013. There's been chatter online about the "Glee curse" and now Tina actress Jenna Ushkowitz has issued a heartfelt response about that discourse.
Monteith's death broke the heart of fans and his coworkers alike, with the cast quickly putting together a tribute episode in the midst of their grief. Since then there's been more tragedies with this talented ensemble, such as Naya Rivera's death in 2020. While appearing on the podcast We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson, Ushkowitz shared her emotional reaction to folks insensitively talking about the Glee curse
Talk about honesty. While folks online might be talking about the show's curse with levity, the experience of those who actually worked on Glee is another one entirely. Real people died, not characters, which has been a source for quite a bit of pain by the rest of the cast. Those feelings remain to this day, case in point being Harry Shum Jr. honoring Naya Rivera this season on Dancing with the Stars.
In addition to the death of Rivera and Monteith, Puck actor Mark Salling committed suicide back in 2018 before going to prison for possession of child sexual abuse imagery. What's more, an entire docuseries called The Price of Glee was released in 2023 examining the "curse." In the same podcast, Jenna Ushkowitz spoke more about the pain and grief that the cast has dealt with, offering:
The internet can be a cruel place, and the discourse about the Glee curse has clearly been painful for the cast. The tragic loss of their coworkers is hard enough, but the light-hearted chatter about these deaths has clearly created more pain for the members of the William McKinley High School Glee Club. Hopefully Ushkowitz's comments will circulate online, and help to quiet that type of talk.
Glee is streaming in its entirety over on Hulu, while fans patiently wait for news about Ryan Murphy's potential reboot. Our thoughts continue to be with the cast as they process their grief.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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