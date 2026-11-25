I've been looking forward to seeing Sir Patrick Stewart return as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday , especially knowing he'll be sharing the screen with Sir Ian McKellen again. The two actors have been part of the X-Men franchise for more than 25 years, and I can't imagine the flick without them. Although after Stewart's death in October , his final appearance will carry considerably more emotional weight than anyone originally anticipated. Now Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are opening up about Stewart's last day on set for the upcoming Marvel movie , and I'm already getting emotional.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly , Feige recalled a moment when the legendary actor addressed the crew after completing his work. Nobody knew for certain what it would mean at the time, but looking back, it sounds like Stewart knew he was saying goodbye. Marvel's head honcho revealed:

He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew. We didn’t know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was.

Well, that got me. Stewart died at 86 on Oct. 29, making Doomsday his final on-screen performance . Knowing he apparently recognized the significance of that moment makes the story particularly heartbreaking.

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I've always admired Stewart's ability to bring such extraordinary warmth and humanity to Charles Xavier. Even when the X-Men movies weren't particularly great, his presence could make a scene work. There's something incredibly moving about imagining the actor who spent decades portraying a mentor taking a moment to address the people who helped bring his final performance to life. Anthony Russo admitted that Stewart's farewell carried a weight that everyone seemed to recognize, even if nobody wanted to acknowledge what it might mean:

I think it was in the back of all of our heads, we may never see him on set again.

The director also revealed that Stewart was dealing with significant health challenges while filming. According to Russo, the actor's determination to deliver the performance was evident to everyone around him. And it wasn't easy watching someone they admired push himself so hard. He continued:

It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew. You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration. It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional.

I have a feeling that sentiment will carry over to audiences when the film finally arrives. Stewart first portrayed Xavier in the 2000s X-Men, eventually becoming one of the franchise's most recognizable faces. He returned for several sequels, delivered a particularly devastating performance in 2017's Logan, and later surprised MCU fans with an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now, more than a quarter-century after his first appearance, he'll be returning alongside McKellen's Magneto. Joe Russo revealed that the longtime friends share an emotional scene about forgiveness, which could be especially difficult to watch under the circumstances.

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Another detail from the interview makes this farewell even sadder. Stewart was reportedly offered a role in Avengers: Secret Wars as well, but chose to appear only in Doomsday. Feige also confirmed that Marvel is working on a tribute to the actor for the upcoming release.

I can't help thinking about how many people grew up with Stewart's Professor X, myself included. His portrayal helped define what new superhero movies could accomplish emotionally long before cinematic universes became the norm.

Knowing his final day involved such a heartfelt farewell to the people around him makes me appreciate his commitment even more. Whatever happens to Charles Xavier in Doomsday, I'm grateful Stewart got one last opportunity to play him.