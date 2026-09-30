Big Brother Spoilers: I'm Genuinely Torn On Who Wins In This Final Two Pairing

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 30th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 28's finale is just around the corner, and as sad as I am to see this series wrap up its time on the 2026 TV schedule, we still have a winner to crown! Someone is going to win that prize money, and I feel relatively sure who comes out on top in all but one pairing. I think it's clear that Rick Devens wins in any Final Two situation, end of story. The question I have is who comes out on top between Taylor Brown and Drew Campbell, especially with Taylor winning Final HOH Part 1 and Devens taking Part 2. Do we have an upset in the works, or is that just wishful thinking?

(Image credit: CBS)

Where I Think The Votes Currently Fall Between Drew And Taylor

The jury is probably eager to get to finale night, what with the fight between Angela Murray and Melody Morris in their house, and they hold the power to decide who will win. I think that if we based the votes on people counting on their allies to vote for them at the end, it would look like this:

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Dee - Drew

Melody - Drew

Barrett - Drew

Yash - Taylor

Angela - Drew

Lala - Taylor

Drew wins in that situation, but as fans likely know, Houseguests don't always vote for their allies in the end. We also know that Barrett Pfeiffer and Melody said weeks ago that they'd vote for Taylor over Drew, while they were still in the game. Yash admitted he respected Drew's overall gameplay now that he was in the jury house, and Lala mentioned that she viewed Melody's game as only "slightly" better than Taylor's. If you were to factor all those hypotheticals in, the votes look like this:

Dee - Drew

Melody - Taylor

Barrett - Taylor

Yash - Drew

Angela - Drew

Lala - Drew

I also look back at the comments Barrett shared with CinemaBlend about Drew, and how kind Melody was with her sentiments about him. There's a possibility that Drew is unanimously voted the winner, and we're not even factoring the most important element I think that I think could allow Taylor to pull out the win.

(Image credit: CBS)

Would Taking Out Devens Impact The Jury's View Of Taylor's Game?

If the jury views comp equity as the driving factor in whether someone should win Big Brother, then they have to consider the circumstances that would put Taylor in the Final Two. For this pairing to happen, she'd have to win Final HOH, and evict Devens, who is the odds-on favorite to win. As far as resumes go, that's a pretty big thing to hang your hat on.

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Take that, plus the fact that she won the Final Four HOH, and I think the jury has a lot to think about. Keep in mind, a lot of them made those comments before Taylor's biggest wins. I think there's a chance at least some of them are swayed by those wins ahead of the Big Brother finale, and could swing Taylor's way.

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Specifically, I think Taylor would need Melody and Barrett to break her way, and for Lala and Yash to vote for her to win as well. I don't believe any of the Icons would vote for Taylor over Drew, just based on what they've said all season. The seem to view a Drew win as someone riding off their coattails to victory, and they were too disconnected from Taylor throughout the game to appreciate the moments she had an impact.

Is it unfair that Taylor could still lose to Drew after pulling off arguably two of Big Brother's most impressive wins in Season 28? Without question, but this is why it's so important to fill a jury with members of your own alliance. Drew has the edge because the people he worked closest with are ready to vote for him, and he wasn't directly responsible for their exits.

We'll see how the votes fall on finale night when Big Brother kicks things off on October 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will we get the predictable ending in Devens winning it all, or will one of the newbies become a new legend?