Boy Meets World Star Says He’s Often NEXT To Danielle Fishel And People Don’t Recognize Him. I’ve Seen It Happen

While the ‘90s are pretty trendy in pop culture right now, it’s been quite a long time since the decades stars were household names. Only, if you were to ask Boy Meets World’s Will Friedle, he was never, ever a household name. He says people have never once recognized him in Hollywood, even at the height of his most popular show's fame.

This was true in the ‘90s. It was true in the early aughts. It was true when Girl Meets World was pitched, and brought the classic TGIF series back into the limelight and he made appearances. It’s still true now that Danielle Fishel, Friedle and fellow cast member Ryder Strong host “Pod Meets World,” a podcast about their early fame experiences. Here’s what he had to say.

We always joke about it, but it’s 100% true. I never get recognized. Ever. I mean to a comical point. … One of the things we would do is wherever we’re traveling together, I always take the pictures of Danielle with the fans. So, they’ll go, ‘Will you take a picture of us together?’ I’ll go, ‘Sure, no problem.’ I take a picture.

This happens everywhere. On the streets. At professional events. Will Friedle even said on the Zach Sang Show he and a bunch of Boy Meets World cast members were on a plane and the flight attendant recognized everyone. Well, everyone but one: Will Friedle. The flight attendant gushed about loving each cast member, until Will walked up and the flight attendant just went, ‘Have a good day.’ Brutal.

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I’d have trouble believing this, only I saw it happen while watching a live event once, and it’s one the actor also remembers.

(Image credit: WWE)

I Saw The WWE Ignore Will Friedle Once

A few months ago, I was watching an early Raw event on Netflix and Danielle Fishel was in attendance. That’s not really weird. She’s a noted WWE fan, and I’d seen her around before. This time, though, she’d come with Will Friedle. Smackdown and Raw will often point out celebrities in attendance. So, it wasn’t a surprise when the camera panned to them and was like, “Hey, here’s Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.” What was a surprise? They did it without ever once mentioning her co-star was directly next to her.

I remember commenting about it to my husband at the time, and per Friedle himself, it was a deeply cringe moment.

Later that week, we went to the opening of the WWE [Raw] on Netflix. And we had the greatest seats ever. They’re like, ‘We’d like you to come to the front row. We’ll do your little wave.’ And so, they cut to the thing and there’s Danielle and I like [waving] and underneath it says ‘Danielle Fishel.’ Under me? Nothing.

He’s just one of the out of focus guys! Seriously, though, Fishel is a noted WWE fan and has been at events fairly often. Fans recognize her as a notable WWE fan, so in the company’s defense, I can see why she was pointed out over Friedle, who had to be reminded by Fishel in this same interview that the event they were at was a Raw event. She’s the fan. He was the plus one in that case.

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To also note, we've even seen the WWE ignore Fishel before in favor of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, so this is something that happens a fair amount.

Honestly, though, Friedle has a pretty good attitude about this. He says he got to do the whole fame thing, he has a cool career doing something he’s “loved,” and he gets to walk around and “go anywhere” without being hassled in a way his co-stars usually cannot. Fishel and Strong were surprised when Friedle admitted this was true even in the ‘90s and early 2000s, but I do think he has the right attitude about it.

Those who were huge fans were really into the Eric plotline, particularly during the college years, but your average person would think of Corey, Topanga, maybe Mr. Feeny, maybe Shawn Hunter when Boy Meets World came up. Still, I just want to let you know Will, I did see you at the WWE event, and I did recognize you.