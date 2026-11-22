I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but Survivor 51 is running out of main characters. We’ve somehow lost four of the biggest, loudest and most vibrant personalities in consecutive weeks, and now, we’re suddenly left with a season that has a few main characters, a couple wacky side characters and a bunch of people who have been consistently deprioritized and underedited throughout the season. What is going on? How many of these castaways can actually even win?

Jeff Probst has said in the past that there’s no one size fits all winner’s edit on Survivor. That’s both true and misleading. The longtime host and showrunner is correct in that the winner gets a different story based on their personality and what happened out there (the underdog, the challenge beast, the social threat, etc), but there is one very consistent pattern we do see: screentime.

I’m not saying the person who wins every season is the person with the most confessionals or the person with the most sympathetic edit, but one recurring theme is that the winner is always a consistent and active part of the narrative. The show goes out of their way to give us their perspective on what’s going on because the ultimate payoff needs to feel earned and it needs to make sense. That’s just storytelling 101. If we want to know, for example, why someone on the jury does or doesn’t vote for them at the end, it helps if we’re given context and confessionals about their relationship.

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Unfortunately, with nine players left in Survivor 51, there are a ton of players who just aren’t present enough in the edit to seem like viable winners. Seriously, let’s run them down real quick. Cristian has been a little more prominent lately, but he had two confessionals during the first four episodes combined. Despite allegedly being so close to Sharonda that he told her about Carter’s idol, we haven’t seen that relationship developed in the slightest. This season would make no sense if he won.

It also wouldn’t make any sense if Thien An won. She’s in last place in total confessionals amongst the players left by an absolute mile. Why? I have no idea. She seems to have great social relationships and is an engaging and sometimes cutting confessionalist when she does get a chance to speak, but she’s the least present character in many episodes for unclear reasons. Why would they do that if she won?

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Mike and Eric have been much more present parts of the edit, but their storylines have both been about how much everyone else is annoyed with them. Eric has been getting a wacky theater kid edit that has included multiple montages of him talking and everyone else being annoyed by it. There have maybe been ten shots of characters literally rolling their eyes after he talks. Mike is a different version of the same situation. He’s been the subject of numerous confessionals from other players about how he’s a “bottom feeder” and impossible to work with. I don’t see why Survivor would portray its winner that way.

That’s four of the remaining nine players who have seemingly no chance, and I’m not sure Maggie is in a good spot either. She seems to be one of the most well-liked and dangerous players on the entire island. No one would vote for Mike during the Duos Challenge because he was paired with her, and Jelly has dropped confessionals about how she can win if she gets to the end. But the edit also gave her very little credit for Linnea, even though it was her plan, and she has just over half as many confessionals as Jelly does (24 to 46).

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That leaves literally four players: Jelly, Devin, Sharonda and Carter. I’d normally write Carter off because he has two episodes with zero confessionals and no player since Survivor 41 has won with even a single zero confessional episode, but as you can see, we’re a little short on viable winner possibilities. I’m out here trying to make excuses for people’s edits and see some silver lining showing why they could win. I think Carter can win. He’s at least been pretty present during the majority of the season. We’ve gotten his viewpoint consistently, and we’ve gotten confessionals from other people that speak of him very highly.

So, yeah, Carter is a maybe, but really, that leaves us with Jelly, Devin and Sharonda. The Helicopter Alliance has been the most consistent narrative throughline of the entire season, which is why it makes sense that these three are at the top of the list. Jelly and Devin have, without question, been the main characters of 52 (at least since Brady left), and they’re dominating in screentime and confessionals at 46 and 45 respectively. That’s twelve more than Eric, who is in third place of those remaining thanks to a bunch of vampire analogies and references to his fiance Gina.

Sharonda is quite a bit behind with 29 confessionals. Like Carter, there are some concerns with her edit, as there have been stretches where she hasn’t been super prominent, but her content has been so overwhelmingly positive that I’m willing to give her a pass. I still consider her a very viable winner at this point, as she should come into further prominence in the edit once the other players find out she’s been secretly working with Devin and Jelly the entire time.

I don’t know who is going to win Survivor 52. There are three, maybe four viable candidates with Maggie and maybe Mike added in there as wild longshots. That’s a really small number of people in play for there being nine castaways left. In fact, it’s starting to feel a little like Survivor 49 where the entire fanbase was convinced one member of the Tres Leches alliance was going to win because they were the only people who seemed viable for like the entire second half of the game (apart from maybe Steven I guess).

Lack of winning edits aside and a few questionable twist-related decisions aside, Survivor 51 has been an absolute banger so far. Fingers crossed it’s able to stick the landing and fulfill its potential to be an all-time great season, whether one of these obvious contenders wins or not.